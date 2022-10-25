Britney Spears poses nude and her fans are exhausted

Britney Spears shared another nude photo, and some of her fans are growing frustrated with the images.
The lewd photos sparked debate about her mental health earlier this year, with most of her fanbase arguing that the singer is simply expressing her freedom after her long conservatorship.
Her ex-husband Keven Federline claimed that their two sons struggle with her nudes.
Spears recently returned to Instagram and shared a photo in which she lays naked on a beach in Mexico.
In the photo, the pop star is smiling with a large sunhat and nothing else, using flower emojis to cover her private parts.
The photo garnered over 490,000 likes on the social media platform. However, the majority of the comments from her followers are negative, with many questioning why she frequently posts nude or topless snaps.
Britney Spears fans say they have had enough
Numerous comments on Britney’s latest IG post suggest they are fed up with the nude photos.
“We get it already. Lol, I swear I’ve seen you naked more than I’ve seen myself naked,“ a commenter wrote.
Another summarized what she feels is a repetitive cycle of social media activity.
“Old pics, spinning, rant about her family, nudes, delete then repeat 🥱,” the IG follower added.
Another fan claiming to be from the #FreeBritney movement wanted the singer to stop posting clothes-free snaps, writing, “We scream for u freedom Not for this 😢. “
A commenter demanded Britney stop posting nudes and implied it was hurting her public image.
“Just stop already. You are not helping yourself…” the person added.
A commenter questioned whether the pop star is on a private or public beach.
“How are you always naked on a beach? Is it a private beach in Hawaii or do you just not care who sees you? So weird.”
A comment suggested the Spears would later regret sharing the photos and suggested that she may be unstable.
“Brittney you are beautiful, this isn’t necessary. You’ll regret it. All of the people on here cheering you on to continue doing this don’t have your best interest. I am happy you get to make your own decisions, these pictures are not coming from. Stable place.”
Iranian state media put Britney Spears on blast
Iranian state media is attempting to smear celebrities who have voiced support for the current protests prompted by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini.
Spears, married to Iranian-American actor and model Sam Asghari, tweeted her support last week.
The IRNA News Agency’s official Twitter account screenshotted Britney’s statement and criticized her by making a statement about her conservatorship.
The tweet garnered minimal traction, with most of the responses criticizing the Iran-state-affiliated media tweet.