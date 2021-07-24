Britney Spears poses in daisy dukes and nothing else, celebrates win in court over conservatorship battle

Britney has been opening up more on social media and doesn’t hesitate to show some skin. Pic credit: ©ImageCollectAgency/Admedia

Britney is finding ways to express herself and isn’t shy about showing some skin!

The princess of pop, 39, shared a very revealing photo to her Instagram page, posing totally topless, wearing nothing but some daisy duke shorts.

Fans poured out their support for the singer, sharing some clever retorts to the risky pic.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“Oops she did it again,” commented one person while another quipped, “Free the Britties!!”

Britney scored a couple of minor wins in her court battle recently

The post comes after a weeks-long struggle to free herself from the bonds of her conservatorship which was established thirteen years ago during a very public mental breakdown.

Britney has been battling hard to get out from under the control of her father, Jamie, whom oversees her conservatorship, and so far has seen little progress in her favor.

Pic credit: @britneyspears/Instagram

However, the pop star did get to celebrate one minor win this week after the courts ruled that Britney would be allowed to drive herself around again after years of being restricted from getting behind the wheel of a car.

In another score for the singer, the lawyer representing Britney stepped down recently, throwing an unexpected, but welcome, curveball into the mix.

Britney has been fighting to be allowed to hire her own legal representation and this upheaval may provide just the opportunity she has been seeking, though it still remains unclear as to whether or not she has been able to hire a new lawyer.

Pic credit: @britneyspears/Instagram

While Britney has often been cryptic in her posts regarding her conservatorship, she has been more openly vocal on Instagram lately about her feelings regarding the battle to regain her freedom.

Britney calls out her sister for performing a remix of her song

In one such expression, Britney called out her family, claiming that no one was there for her when she needed them, and later specifically slammed her sister, Jamie Lynn, for performing at the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards.

Jamie Lynn apparently surprised her sister by singing a remix of ‘Til The World Ends, one of Britney’s most famous songs.

In a lengthy rant, Britney threw Jamie Lynn under the bus for the performance, saying that she didn’t appreciate Jamie Lynn taking on her song and singing it as a remix.

With the continuation of Britney’s court battle to rid herself of the conservatorship, fans appear to remain faithful to the singer, often questioning the posts she makes as it was divulged that her social media accounts are under someone else’s control.

Time will tell as to what the final outcome of this time period will be for Britney but fans remain hopeful for the singer to get her life back soon.