Britney Spears poses in a white crop top and hip hugging jeans as she stares into the camera

Britney Spears shared another searing snap to her Instagram page recently as she rocked a white crop top and jeans while giving a serious look into the camera. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/S_bukley

Britney Spears did it again on social media.

The pop princess, 40, posted another pic to Instagram recently, giving that searing look she has come to perfect as she continues to share various outfit snaps with fans.

Keeping her long, blonde hair down and straightened out, Britney looked as beautiful as ever in the post that she shared yesterday.

Britney rocked a white crop top and jeans for her latest searing photo

The songstress of hits such as …Baby One More Time, I’m a Slave 4 U, and Circus had fans rooting for her after sharing the new photos, looking as fit and happy as ever.

Britney captioned the shot with a simple three-row rose emoji series and fans came flocking to her page to share their thoughts about her latest look.

“Hair looks beautiful 😻” wrote one follower, with others saying things like “You look stunning Brit,” “Queen britney 😍😍😍,” and “Yes hair!”

Britney has been on a tear lately, sharing post after post on a nearly daily basis, something she used to not be able to do so freely while under her 13-year-long conservatorship.

The super-star, who has also made numerous appearances on television shows over the years, has appeared to enjoy her newfound freedom by taking tons of sexy shots as she either goes completely nude or rocks a diverse collection of clothing.

Pic credit: @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney declined Tyra Banks’ offer to be on Dancing With the Stars

While maintaining her busy social media presence, planning a wedding, and possibly working on some new music, Britney continues to be offered stints on television.

Just this past fall, Brit was approached by Tyra Banks to do a guest cameo on the reality show Dancing With the Stars.

Despite Tyra’s best efforts to get the singer to come onto the show, Britney refused to take her up on the offer.

According to a Monsters & Critics article, Britney rejected the offer due to the timing not being right as she was in the middle of her conservatorship battle.

A source revealed to Radar magazine that Tyra “worked overtime” to try her best to get Britney to agree to come, including reaching out to Brit’s fiance, Sam Asghari.

Although Tyra’s efforts went unfulfilled, it did not appear that there was any bad blood between the two celebs as Britney continued to turn the America’s Next Top Model host’s propositions, which also included Tyra asking the singer to make a video for her.