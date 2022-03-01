Britney Spears opens up about botched Botox job that left her with one eyebrow raised for weeks

Britney Spears opened up about a time she received a botched Botox job. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Britney Spears may be the Princess of Pop, but that doesn’t mean she’s impossible to relate to.

The pop star recently shared a video to Instagram where she was reenacting the famous Bridesmaids scene where Annie (Kirsten Wiig) is drunk on the airplane.

Fans fell in love with Britney’s reenactment and hearing her “real voice” during the bit, though the pop singer says she wasn’t drunk at all, just acting.

The star wrote, “Headed to a tropical destination [palm tree emoji]!!!! Messing around on the plane [airplane emoji]… Doing a Bridesmaids scene and to the comments … like we care !!!!! Like I care if you care or not???”

The singer included three middle finger emojis to any haters in the comments before going into depth about her thoughts and concerns on getting Botox.

Britney Spears considers getting Botox, reminded of previous botched Botox job

After using emojis to flip off her haters, Britney said that she was considering getting Botox due to lines forming on her forehead, but wasn’t entirely sure based on a previous experience.

She told fans, “but the last time I did it my eyebrow was raised like the funny girl in the movie “Just Go With It” [laughing emoji] !!!! For 3 weeks it wouldn’t come down, it stayed up there !!! Lol [laughing emoji] Sounds funny but it actually wasn’t !!! I thought it was permanent …”

The star continued by saying she was surprised people don’t file lawsuits, but that she was just happy to be there in the present and “getting strong spiritually.”

She ended the post by saying “Psss I’m not drinking at all, just acting,” and included several different emojis to end the post.

Fans loved seeing Britney’s post, and not just for her acting. A top comment on the video reads, “Love your real voice… the real You isso all that matters.”

Pic credit: @britneyspears/Instagram

Another fan commented, “We need more Britney acting reels! They are so good!!!! You are a queen.”

Pic credit: @britneyspears/Instagram

Fans loved seeing Britney having fun on the plane on her way to her “tropical destination,” and the pop princess has since shown fans several pictures from her trip, including some barely censored nude shots.

Britney Spears shares nude photos from vacation

Britney has shared three separate posts on Instagram where she’s enjoying her time on the beach. The star shared several fully nude photos where she censored herself with diamond emojis.

Since then, she has shared a video of the beach and several shots of her covering her bare chest with her hands.

Although the star appears to be fully covering herself, she took care to add diamond emojis where nudity could be considered, perhaps to make sure she doesn’t violate Instagram’s Terms of Use.

Fans flocked to show their support for Britney. Her first post received over two million likes, while her second post received over one million, and her video received over 700,000 likes.

There’s one thing fans are sure of after her posts: It’s Britney, beach.