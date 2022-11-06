Britney Spears has followers worried after another strange video. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Britney Spears shared another video, but this time without dancing or any music.

The pop star has fans concerned following her recent antics on social media, especially after deleting what she shares within hours.

This time, Britney donned a white crop top that had sheer puffy sleeves with something on them. She paired the top with tiny black shorts with a button and zipper, not the workout ones she typically wears.

Also, instead of being barefoot or wearing something else, Britney put on slouched, knee-high white boots.

Britney appeared to have faded makeup on as she had dark circles under her eyes, and she stepped and moved around for the camera. Her hair also looked like it had been styled and curled days earlier.

Notably, the video was shot in Britney’s old home, which has begged the question of why she is sharing old videos.

Britney Spears has followers concerned

This time, Britney Spears has her followers concerned. Things have taken a weird turn on her Instagram with the video, and concern was voiced among the over two thousand comments.

Her caption about looking like Snow White was also confusing.

One follower wrote, “Please Sam stop taking videos of your wife. Take care of her and stop exploiting her.”

Another said, “It’s the same s**t over and over”

Someone else noted the lack of happiness in her eyes, writing, “Your eyes show zero happiness. I’m sorry for everything that has happened to you. But you need to go find your happiness and not document it on social media. Just go find the happiness you deserve!”

Pic credit: @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears and the conservatorship

There has been a lot of talk about Britney Spears and the conservatorship and what happened to her throughout the years.

She has spoken a little bit about what she endured throughout her time, and with the first anniversary of her freedom coming up in just a few days, there are still many questions surrounding what is happening in her life.

While Britney’s followers are wondering where her husband, Sam Ashghari, is in all of this, he has remained mostly silent since marrying the pop princess.

Given where the video was taken, it’s possible it was filmed while she was still under conservatorship. Britney’s followers have always been in her corner and will continue to support her through this as well.