Britney Spears loses her pants on wedding dance floor

Britney Spears has been letting loose on the dance floor as she celebrates her wedding to Sam Asghari. The singer, 40, made Thursday headlines last week as she and personal trainer beau Asghari tied the knot – the nuptials, held at the star’s $7 million L.A. mansion came with celebrity guests, plus a massive after-party.

Britney has updated her Instagram with photos from her wedding, sharing both her Versace dress and the late-night moves.

Britney Spears goes pantless while celebrating wedding

Shortly after sharing her dress as she posed with Sam, Britney updated with a dance floor shot, one showing her barefoot and partying hard as she and artist Willie Gomez busted out moves.

The Toxic singer looked happier than ever as she danced amid a pink-lit floor and wall flower decorations, showing off her toned legs and a hint of her backside while in a black Versace blazer.

Wearing her blonde locks down and smiling, Britney told fans:

“KISS IT 🍑!!! YOU HEARD ME 😳💋🌹 !!!!”

Britney Spears stuns in Versace wedding dress

The post has topped 1.1 million likes. Making way more headlines, though, was the wedding dress shot shared on Friday – here, Britney showcased the sleeveless and custom-made white dress designed by Donatella Versace, one boasting a sweetheart neckline, traditional white veil, plus sheer cuffs. Spears added in a white choker as she stunned while posing with Sam, who wore a dapper tux. The couple has been dating since 2016.

Clearly taken aback by the “just married” situation, the singer told fans:

“Wow !!! Holy holy crap !!! WE DID IT !!! WE GOT MARRIED 👰🏼‍♀️ !!! Gggggeeeeezzzzz !!! It was the most spectacular day !!! I was so nervous all morning but then at 2:00 pm it really hit me … WE’RE GETTING MARRIED 💍 !!! I had a panic attack and then got it together 🙄🙄 🙄 …”

In the lengthy caption, Britney continued by thanking her celeb pals who’d shown up – she invited socialite Paris Hilton, pop icon Madonna, singer Selena Gomez, plus actress Drew Barrymore. The wedding was not attended by either of Britney’s parents nor sister Jamie Lynn Spears.

“The ceremony was a dream and the party was even better 🎉 !!! So many incredible people came to our wedding and I’m still in shock,” she added. Britney was led to the wedding in a fairytale horse-drawn carriage. The wedding was, however, crashed by ex-husband Jason Alexander, who was arrested at the scene. Britney is twice-divorced, sharing two kids with second husband Kevin Federline.