Britney Spears looks stunning in date night dress

Britney Spears is looking drop-dead gorgeous as she enjoys an intimate date night with beau Sam Asghari. The 40-year-old pop princess this week featured on personal trainer Sam’s Instagram – the engaged couple is currently expecting their first child.

Britney had worn the same dress in an Instagram video confirming the look was pre-finding out she’s pregnant, with the lack of a baby bump in Sam’s photo suggesting this, too, was before she was showing (or even expecting).

Britney Spears stuns in intimate date night photo with Sam Asghari

Posing all smiles as she canoodled with the man she’s set to marry, the Toxic singer stunned from an indoor dining establishment, seen perched on Sam’s knee and at a circular wooden table.

Britney flashed her pearly whites and her trim figure as she posed in a red-and-yellow-striped maxi dress, one boasting a v-shaped neckline and fitted stomach paneling. Sam, meanwhile, flaunted his massive biceps in a blue shirt as he went casual in dark shorts.

Britney proved she’s still got it at 40, wearing her blonde locks up in a messy bun as she placed one hand around Sam’s face.

A man and woman emoji were used for the caption.

Asghari has made a statement on Instagram with regards to his pending fatherhood. “Marriage and kids are a natural part of a strong relationship filled with love and respect. Fatherhood is something i have always looked forward to and i don’t take lightly. It is the most important job i will ever do,” he wrote one day after Britney made her announcement. The Iranian met Britney on the set of her Slumber Party music video in 2016. They’ve been rock solid ever since.

Britney Spears drops pregnancy bombshell

Spears, meanwhile, opened with mentions of weight gain for her announcement, adding: “I thought ‘Geez … what happened to my stomach ???’ My husband said ‘No you’re food pregnant silly 🤪 !!!’” she wrote. “So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby.” Shading the paparazzi, the Grammy winner added: “I obviously won’t be going out as much due to the paps getting their money 💴 shot of me 📸 like they unfortunately already have.”

Britney has been taking selfies and staying covered up amid her pregnancy, also largely sharing pre-pregnancy photos and videos since confirming she is now rocking a bump.