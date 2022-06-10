Britney Spears looks gorgeous in white wedding dress

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari close up. Pic credit: @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears looked drop-dead gorgeous in her custom-made Versace wedding dress – the 40-year-old singer has finally shared snaps to her Instagram following her Thursday wedding to Sam Asghari.

The pop princess yesterday tied the knot with the man she’s been dating since 2016, although she waited until Friday to update her 41 million+ followers on the whole thing.

Britney Spears stuns in fairytale wedding dress

Opening with a shot of herself and personal trainer Sam, the Grammy winner stunned in the sleeveless and slinky number, one boasting a sweetheart neckline and paired with a matching choker, plus sheer white gloves.

Looking loved-up as she cozied up to Asghari, the mom of two wore an elegant veil to complete her traditional wedding gown, one designed by famed designer Donatella Versace. Britney and Sam tied the knot at the star’s $7 million Los Angeles mansion as a slew of celebrity guests including Paris Hilton, Drew Barrymore, and Selena Gomez attended.

A swipe right showed the blonde bombshell looking healthy and happy as she stood with the above-mentioned famous faces, plus pop icon Madonna.

In her final photo, Spears let loose on the dance floor with Drew Barrymore and Selena Gomez as she wore a black Versace tux.

In an excited caption, the Toxic hitmaker told fans: “Wow !!! Holy holy crap !!! WE DID IT !!! WE GOT MARRIED 👰🏼‍♀️ !!! Gggggeeeeezzzzz !!! It was the most spectacular day !!! I was so nervous all morning but then at 2:00 pm it really hit me … WE’RE GETTING MARRIED 💍 !!!”

Admitting some pre-wedding nerves, she continued: “I had a panic attack and then got it together 🙄🙄 🙄 … the crew who created our home into literally a dream castle were fantastic !!! The ceremony was a dream and the party was even better 🎉 !!! So many incredible people came to our wedding and I’m still in shock 😱 !!!”

Britney Spears kissed Madonna at her wedding

Spears also revealed that she’d recreated her 2003 VMAs kiss with Music singer Madonna while partying after the nuptials, saying that she “kissed @madonna again.” Continuing, she thanked her celebrity pals, plus cosmetics giant Charlotte Tilbury for her makeup. Of course, she gushed over Donatella Versace as she revealed feeling “so beautiful” in her gown.

“@SamAsghari I LOVE YOU !!!” the caption closed. The wedding made headlines long before any photos were released, though, this as Britney’s ex-husband Jason Alexander crashed the wedding and was arrested. The nuptials come as Britney and Sam grieve the singer’s May miscarriage, but they have vowed to continue trying to start a family.