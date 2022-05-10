Britney Spears lifts dress in pre-pregnancy showoff

Britney Spears is lifting up her cute dress all swishy style as she shows off another pre-pregnancy look. The pop princess, 40, remains front-page news since the April 11 announcement that she’s expecting her third child, although fans are getting way more pre-pregnancy content than bump action on her Instagram.
Posting this week, Britney shared another figure-hugging dress outfit as she reminded fans of the waistline she’s temporarily saying goodbye to, and she made it fun, too.
Britney Spears swishes around in figure-hugging dress
The Toxic singer thrilled her 41 million followers from the living room area of her L.A. mansion. Fans saw Spears all smiles as she modeled a red-and-white striped maxi dress with a fitted panel detail and flattering v-neckline.
The Grammy winner paraded towards the camera in her waist-flaunting number, opting for brown high heels and turning her walk into a flapper-style dance at the end – here, Britney raised the skirt part of her dress and swished it around for a dramatic flourish.
Britney stuck to her signature dark eyeliner and messy bun hair, also showing off some party balloons, with a caption confirming the video was shot before her pregnancy.
“Vido dump from before I was pregnant 🤰🏼… and I have like 40 more fashion videos so get ready,” she wrote.
Britney has been showing far more of herself in pre-pregnancy posts, with a recent one seeing the blonde strip completely nude. Just yesterday, the singer posed amid lush greenery during a Mexico vacation. She cupped her bare chest and edited her nether regions via a red heart emoji, showing off her toned abs and legs, plus her famous assets, writing: “I love you all SSSSSSSOOOOOOOOOOO much!!!” with lip emoji.
Britney Spears announces third pregnancy
Last month, Britney confirmed she’s expecting her first child with personal trainer Sam Asghari, telling fans:
“I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back 🤷🏼♀️🤷🏼♀️🤷🏼♀️ … I thought “Geez … what happened to my stomach ???” My husband said “No you’re food pregnant silly 🤪 !!!” So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby 👶🏼 … 4 days later I got a little more food pregnant 🤰🏼🙈🙈🙈 It’s growing !!”
Spears continued: “I obviously won’t be going out as much due to the paps getting their money 💴 shot of me 📸 like they unfortunately already have … it’s hard because when I was pregnant I had perinatal depression … I have to say it is absolutely horrible.”