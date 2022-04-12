Britney Spears lacks visible underwear in home fashion show

Britney Spears smiles at the 4th Annual Hollywood Beauty Awards at Avalon Hollywood. Pic credit. ©ImageCollect.com /Admedia

Britney Spears has been showing off her style without visible underwear. The 40-year-old pop princess is currently front-page news for confirming she’s expecting her third child, and she was already pregnant in images shared shortly before breaking the news on Monday.

Posting for her 40 million+ followers, the Toxic hitmaker went repost style as she posed from her L.A. mansion, also appearing to berate herself in older versions of this outfit.

Britney Spears delivers another home fashion show

Flaunting her killer abs and below-the-waist tattoos, the Grammy winner stunned in her opening snap, one showing her in super low-rise black pants and a floral-print peasant blouse in black and white. The mom of two smiled confidently while backed by cream-tiled floors and a chic rug, also peeping a black bra strap.

Sending out three shots, the blonde bombshell almost tugged down her pants in some images, also appearing void of undies, but she didn’t show too much.

“I know I’m reposting for the 3rd time but I looked waaay too dark in the other pics …,” Spears opened, adding: “I was going to leave it alone 🧐 but this shirt is absolutely adorable 😍 !!! It honestly deserves to be seen in the right light 😬🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️😂🌹🌹!!! PSSS this one is obviously 🙄 way brighter !!!”

Britney Spears announces third pregnancy

Spears has since confirmed she and beau Sam Asghari are expecting their first child. It’s been under 24 hours since she updated with a photo of a mug and flowers, telling fans: “I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back 🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️ … I thought “Geez … what happened to my stomach ???” My husband said ‘No you’re food pregnant silly 🤪 !!!’ So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby 👶🏼 … “

Spears then confirmed she’d likely be spending this pregnancy away from the public eye so as not to feed the paparazzi. The singer also touched on her past pregnancies, adding: “It’s hard because when I was pregnant I had perinatal depression … I have to say it is absolutely horrible 😔 … women didn’t talk about it back then … some people considered it dangerous if a woman complained like that with a baby inside her … but now women talk about it everyday.”

Closing her post, Britney further confirmed she’d be doing plenty of pregnancy yoga.