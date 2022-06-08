Britney Spears is concerning fans with this behavior

Britney Spears is concerning fans with her recent behavior on social media. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

Britney Spears is concerning her fans after posting a series of videos in which she is seen dancing, swaying, staring at the camera with wide eyes, and showing off various outfits that she pulls down dangerously low.

The pop singer usually wears the same dark eye makeup, and her hair looks slightly messy, giving the impression she is not doing too great.

Britney Spears has been showing concerning behavior on Instagram

While some fans are trying to be supportive, especially after she was granted her freedom from a 13-year conservatorship in November 2021, Britney’s recent Instagram posts are showing some concerning behavior.

In the majority of her most recent Instagram videos, Britney sways back and forth while trying on various outfits and staring at the camera, giving followers a strange feeling of deja vu.

Her captions often come off as strange, rambling diatribes, and she is often seen pulling her bottoms down so far you can almost see her private area.

Britney frequently posts videos that all look the same in different outfits

In the most recent video, she is seen wearing a long sleeve, bright green top with a dark green pencil skirt and heels. As usual, she is seen swaying back and forth.

She captioned the video, “I don’t forget “… don’t you just wish she would say she’s kidding ??? Clarkson … in a world where bullying has been heartbreaking, I’ve had my share …. Can we get an AWW ??? Psss … I’m not kidding … play on friends, play on !!!”

Sign up for our newsletter!

It didn’t really make a whole lot of sense, and some of her over 41 million Instagram followers posted concerned comments, with one writing, “What is going on????” Another reiterated the point, writing, “Very strange. What is going on?” while a third person wrote, “What is she talking about?”

Pic credit: @britneyspears/Instagram

The Hit Me Baby One More Time singer is clearly confusing her fans, though she at least has been keeping her clothes on in a majority of recent Instagram posts; well, for the most part.

Pic credit: @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney concerned fans when she posted naked photos at the end of May

On May 28, Britney had posted one of her most concerning Instagram photos, a naked photo with a red heart covering her private area and her hands covering her breasts. She wore very heavy, black eyeliner and stared at the camera, trying to look seductive.

Just a week before that, she posted 4 of the same photo in a series, also completely naked, but this time straddling a door. Her followers were quick to point out she had done a bad Photoshop job, as the door had a curve to it, but many were just worried about her.

A fan wrote, “Someone needs to help with social media ASAP,” while another wrote, “Here we go again.”

It has led many to wonder if maybe she should have been under a conservatorship for a reason.

Pic credit: @britneyspears/Instagram

A psychotherapist says Britney is ‘expressing her freedom’

Though, psychotherapist Dr. Rob Ludwig told Outkick that Britney might just be trying to express her freedom. He said, “I think that her father, it sounds like, had such a tight rope around her that now she is expressing her freedom as she wishes, and this is what she’s presenting.”

Let’s hope he’s right, and Britney is simply enjoying her newfound freedom, though from the looks of her recent Instagram videos, it seems concern from her fans may be expected.