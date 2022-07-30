Britney Spears is buns out for nudie bed showoff

Britney Spears smiles close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Britney Spears is showing off her bombshell body in the nude as she lounges around a bed in her birthday suit.

The pop princess, 40, made headlines last week for sharing a total of 11 topless photos from her London hotel room, and there was more to come as she reminded fans that she’s always up for embracing her shape.

Posting for her 41 million+ Instagram followers ahead of the weekend, Britney shared a very cheeky snap as she showcased her figure, just about staying inside Instagram’s no-nudity rules and using an emoji to avoid showing her entire backside.

The photo showed the Grammy winner lying on her side amid fine bedding and a leather studded ottoman, also backed by a giant floral-print headboard.

All legs and definitely all booty, Spears placed an arm close to her head while lying on her side, with a digitally-inserted pair of lips carefully protecting her modesty. A swipe right showed Britney topless, lying on her front, and sending out a bit of a smile as she wore only a green snakeskin pair of bikini bottoms.

“TRUTH MATTERS!!! That’s a joke,” a caption read, continuing: “What are the wise birdies thinking about today???”

On July 21, Britney had shared her massive gallery of hotel bed snaps, with one image showing her looking fresh-faced as she cupped her bare chest from bedsheets. “Waking up in London 🇬🇧 with my Cabo thong,” the star captioned her photo.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Britney Spears says ‘holy crap!’ over June wedding

Britney last month tied the knot with personal trainer beau Sam Asghari, making it her third wedding. Stunning fans in a custom-made Versace dress with a sweetheart neckline, the blonde beauty shared photos from the nuptials, looking happier than ever and admitting that she was still in shock over it all.

“Wow !!! Holy holy crap !!! WE DID IT !!! WE GOT MARRIED 👰🏼‍♀️ !!! Gggggeeeeezzzzz !!! It was the most spectacular day !!! I was so nervous all morning but then at 2:00 pm it really hit me … WE’RE GETTING MARRIED 💍 !!! I had a panic attack and then got it together 🙄🙄 🙄 … the crew who created our home into literally a dream castle were fantastic !!” she told fans.

Britney Spears ‘felt so beautiful’ in Versace wedding dress

Continuing as she listed the limited celeb guest presence, the pop star added:

“The ceremony was a dream and the party was even better…I kissed @madonna again 😉😉😉 and we danced 💃🏼 into the night with @ParisHilton … Thank you @donatella_versace for designing my dress … I felt so beautiful.”