Britney Spears is braless in red tube top and miniskirt to strut her stuff

Britney Spears looked amazing in her red co-ord. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/XPX/starmaxinc.com

Britney Spears dazzled this week when in a red two-piece.

The 40-year-old singer looked amazing in the outfit as she walked down the street in a video shared with her 41.9 million Instagram followers.

Britney went braless to rock the look, which had an unusual neckline, and she paired the crop top with a matching miniskirt.

She wore her long blonde locks loose around her shoulder and completed the look with oversized black sunglasses, white boots, and a huge straw hat.

Britney is currently enjoying a holiday in Mexico to mark almost a year of being a “free woman” following the end of her conservatorship in November 2021.

She had been under the guardianship of her father, Jamie, since 2008, and he had complete control over Britney’s personal, financial, and medical affairs.

Britney Spears critiqued after sharing a quote

Recently, Britney shared a quote that posed a question, and she was met with critique and concern in the comment section.

The quote questioned who people would impress if the world were blind, and critics reacted by addressing Britney’s previous posts.

One commenter wrote, ‘No one would see you twirling,” while another person found Britney’s post to be ironic.

A commenter suggested if they were blind, they wouldn’t have to see Britney objecting herself, and another follower asked, “Are you asking this question to yourself, Britney?”

Pic credit: @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears receives backlash from fans

Britney also came under fire from fans when she shared a video taken in the streets of Mexico this week.

In the footage, Britney posed with a chained-up monkey before giving the animal a sweet kiss and playing with it.

But fans flooded the comments section to beg her not to support caged animals again.

“Britney, don’t support animals in chains, please,” wrote one follower. “You know what it’s like to be the freak of the show. You know what it’s like to be on a leash. Don’t support that!”

However, some followers were quick to remind others that the star — who married her partner of six years, Sam Asghari, at their Los Angeles home in June — may be “normalizing abusive actions” thanks to her own traumatic experiences.

Britney posed with a chained monkey in Mexico. Pic credit: @britneyspears/Instagram

“This is totally animal abuse, yes, but Britney is clueless about so many f***** up things in the world, we need to understand that she’s still traumatized and somehow she’s normalizing certain abusive actions, I bet that she is going to realize that this is wrong,” they added.