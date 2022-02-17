Britney Spears introduces new pet dog while dancing in a neon green bodysuit

Britney Spears introduces new dog while dancing in a green bodysuit. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Britney Spears has a new pet!

The singer took to Instagram on Tuesday to introduce her new furry friend, an Australian shepherd.

Britney Spears introduces new dog

Britney posted a video of her new dog, named Sawyer, to her Instagram page.

“Geez …. can you have two loves of your lives because he comes in second!!!! I found him in Maui like a dream and took him home with me immediately,” the singer wrote.

Britney described how the newest addition to her family is already melting her heart: “I think he understands me especially with those eyes … he makes my heart melt … he needs me and I like that !!!!!”

Britney also shared that she has a new cat, which she will introduce at a later time.

She said of her new cat: “She’s extremely smart and looks like a miniature cheetah!!!!”

In the second half of the video clip, Britney is seen dancing in a neon green bodysuit with black heels.

She wrapped up the caption saying, “Here’s me dancing with my baby and he definitely has me FEELING LOVE.”

Britney Spears’ pets

In October, Spears’ fiancé Sam Asghari revealed that they were owners of a new Doberman puppy named Porsha.

In a video, Sam said that Porsha was going to be “trained to protect [Spears] from any motherf***** that comes around with bad intentions.”

Sam captioned the post: “Surprised my fiancé with our newest member to the Family.”

Britney Spears’ incident with housekeeper over her dogs

Britney has made headlines in the past regarding the care of her dogs.

She also owns a Maltese and a Yorkie named Hannah, who were ill last summer.

Both dogs require a special diet, as they have digestive issues. According to TMZ, Britney’s housekeeper became concerned after seeing that the dogs were being fed table scraps and were dehydrated.

She believed the only way to save the animals was by taking them to the vet.

The housekeeper claimed that she and Britney got into a disagreement about the dogs’ health, which sources close to Britney say led Britney to allegedly knock the housekeeper’s phone out of her hands.

The housekeeper filed a report of the alleged incident, claiming that Britney struck her arm, causing the phone to fall.

PEOPLE reported that a Ventura County Sheriff’s Department would not publicly confirm details of the confrontation, only that Spears is a suspect in a minor battery investigation, in which no injuries were reported.