Britney Spears shares another wedding dress and veil photo. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Britney Spears has been free from her conservatorship for over a year now.

Several posts made by the pop sensation have caught followers off-guard, and she recently made another one.

The photos shared by Britney standing or dancing in the living room have garnered plenty of attention.

Britney shared a photo of herself in a wedding dress that looked more like a nightie than an actual wedding gown. However, she did have a veil accompanying the number, so it was supposed to be a wedding gown.

She looked exhausted, with dark circles or dark makeup under her eyes. Britney posed, clutching her belly, which was an odd choice for what could have been a glamorous photo.

Looking incredibly lean and toned, it was clear that Britney continued to take care of herself.

Her caption was odd, reading, “This is when I married myself 👰🏼‍♀️ !!! Yes that brilliant idea💡🙄 !!! A day to REMEMBER !!! This is the ORIGINAL … no filter 🤷🏼‍♀️ !!”

Followers are concerned about Britney Spears

Over the last several months, several followers have voiced concern for the pop singer.

Britney Spears has been all over the place with her posts, revealing her love for her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, after attacking her not long before.

The flower and dancing videos too. She repeatedly posts the same thing from a house she reportedly no longer lives in.

There are so many questions, yet very few answers.

On this wedding post, Britney has the comments turned off. This is a newer move for the blonde beauty, who typically leaves her social media open for comments.

Britney Spears admits to trying fasting to lose weight

Growing up in the public eye likely put enormous pressure on the blonde singer to keep her body in top shape.

There has been plenty of talk about how tough the managers were on the young generation of performers who came up in the late 90s and early 00s, which is when Britney Spears arrived on the scene.

Following Thanksgiving last year, Britney shared a dance video and talked about fasting in a very lengthy caption.

She wrote, “I wanna talk about fasting !!! A lot of people I’ve spoken to are against it … the longest I’ve gone is 4 days including snacks here and there … I will admit I was extremely hungry at the end but I did experience the most amazing high I’ve ever witnessed with no food !!!! I’m not promoting hunger I’m promoting clarity but everybody’s different I guess !!!!”

The idea behind fasting is only eating at certain intervals, which can range from various durations. It’s supposed to reset your body and allow for better adjustment to eating when hungry versus just eating for the sake of it.

Britney Spears may be going through something, but she has been consistent with her odd posts for over a year.