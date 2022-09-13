Britney Spears in tiniest crop top and shorts says she’s ‘feeling myself’

Britney Spears at the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards. Pic credit: @ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Britney Spears continues to put on quite a show for her Instagram following between dressing up and dancing to saucy songs.

The latest video is no exception, with the singer dropping some moves to the sounds of Justin Bieber.

In the video, Spears is seen shaking her hips, spinning, wiggling, sticking her tongue out, and so much more.

She is seen in a dance studio commonly used in her Instagram performances.

The star is wearing a white crop top slightly puffed around the arms and tiny black shorts that show off her toned dancing physique.

We see her shake and gyrate to the rhythmic melodies of Justin Bieber’s banger titled Honest featuring Don Toliver.

Britney dances to Justin Bieber in tiny crop top and shorts

Spears has since deleted her Instagram and reopened it for reasons we will discuss below, but in the post, she writes, “Feeling myself with Justin Bieber … offended 🤷🏼‍♀️ ??? Don’t watch me 😝 !!!”

Sign up for our newsletter!

The pop star is wearing a thin shiny necklace and has her hair down in a wild, tussled fashion.

She clearly was feeling playfully confrontational after her previous post left some of her followers and Christina Aguilera feeling a bit toxic.

Here is what happened to make Britney quit Instagram briefly.

Britney Spears slammed for fat-shaming

In a very troubling post on Instagram, Spears shared a meme with a quote by Rodney Dangerfield that states, “I found there was only one way to look thin: hang out with fat people.”

Spears wrote in a lengthy status about appearances on stage and referenced Christina Aguilera, writing, ‘“I wish I could have chosen the nannies for my children … my dancers … I mean if I had Christina Aguilera’s dancers I would have looked extremely small.”

Her following clapped back, slamming her words with some writing, “Please delete this” and “Britney PLEASE don’t do that.”

What provoked the pop star to do such a thing is anyone’s guess. What can be said is Christina Aguilera responded in her own way.

While The Genie In A Bottle singer did not respond in a statement, Aguilera herself unfollowed Spears on Instagram. The silent move speaks louder than any public statement could.

Since then, Britney Spears’ Instagram has been turning on and off.

But for now, the singer has returned to social media to highlight her dance moves.