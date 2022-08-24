Britney Spears in thigh-high dress for leg peekaboo

Britney Spears enjoyed some dress-up time as she rocked a dress with a thigh-high slit. Pic credit:©ImageCollect.com/FSadou/Admedia

Britney Spears appeared to be enjoying some of the dress-up time she shares so often with her adoring fans as she did some posing in a stunning new outfit.

The 40-year-old pop princess stood on a shiny marble hallway floor in what fans could surmise was probably located at her home as she proudly displayed her latest outfit choice.

Looking as glowing and stunning as ever, the newly-wed songstress, who married longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari in June, looked to have an array of clothing to pick from as two racks of garments could be seen in the background.

Putting on a modest summer dress with blue pinstripes running down the entirety of the material, Britney gave one of her pursed-lip smiles as she grabbed the top of the thigh-high leg slit to show off some leg.

The summer-appropriate dress brought the wow factor to Instagram with its puffy sleeve on one side and an off-the-shoulder, half-sleeve on the other.

The singer paired the look with some shiny, pointed heels while captioning the series, “Trying on clothes today … my new dress 👗 !!! I hope you guys like my new song 🇨🇮🇨🇮🇨🇮🇨🇮.”

Her caption alluded to the much-anticipated release of her new single Hold Me Closer, which the songstress recorded alongside Elton John.

Britney Spears goes back to her roots with new song

As reported by Monsters and Critics in July, Britney and Elton teamed up to make the singer’s long-overdue comeback following Brit’s 13-year-long struggle to release herself from her restrictive conservatorship.

The two singers joined forces to re-record Elton’s hit Tiny Dancer, adding their own updates to the 1971 smash for a take similar to the Cold Heart single redone by Elton and Dua Lipa recently.

An insider allegedly revealed that Britney was a “huge fan” of Elton’s, adding that the song was “incredible” and will be “the song of the summer.”

Even Britney’s pal Paris Hilton joined in on the enthusiasm as she shared her own thoughts about the collaboration.

Paris Hilton says Britney Spears and Elton John song is ‘insane’

In another article published by Monsters and Critics, Paris reportedly gave the new single a thumbs-up as she voiced her support for the track and Britney’s return to music-making.

“I just heard it a couple days ago in Ibiza and it is, it’s insane,” Paris said of the song. Paris has long been a supporter of Britney, with the pair having bonded in the early 2000s.

Paris confirmed that their friendship was still going strong when she sat down with Andy Cohen on his show SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live in 2020, saying, “Yeah, I saw her this summer. We’ve had dinners, I saw her in Malibu. I just love her so much.”