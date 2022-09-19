Britney Spears in skimpy crop top and belly-baring shorts rolls eyes at Justin Bieber

Britney Spears at the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Britney Spears is back in the dance studio performing for her followers on Instagram.

This time with an assortment of crop tops she interchanges throughout the video. And with some musical numbers we have heard before.

What is clear is that Britney Spears must have an entire closet of crop tops. Between past Instagram dance workouts and this video, she has advertised at least over a half dozen of them.

In the Instagram video, she is seen dancing in white/gray colored workout shorts, and as the video changes music, so do her crop tops.

The first song is S.O.S by Indila and for that portion, she is rocking a bright red crop top. The second track is Britney’s song Get Naked, and for that popping track, she has a yellow-laced crop top that matches her hair.

For the grand finale, she shakes and belly dances to Justin Bieber’s Honest in a floral crop top.

Britney Spears playfully rolls her eyes at Justin Bieber while dancing

For most of the video, Spears is busting out fast hand movements and iconic spins while being barefoot. But for Bieber’s rhythmic track she gets serious and pulls out the blue sneakers.

She seemingly takes a playful jab at Bieber in the caption writing, ”My song Get Naked … and Justin Bieber 🙄🙄 !!! Me yesterday here in Maui 🌺 !!!”

The string of clips has the appearance that the singer had been dancing for an extended period of time. For one reason, her hair switches from a ponytail to free and wild numerous times.

But she wears a smile proudly throughout the entire routine.

And that is not all the Toxic singer has to smile about.

Britney Spears married Sam Asghari

Who says happily ever after doesn’t exist?

Well, the pop singer tied the knot with her boyfriend of six years this past June.

The two lovebirds exchanged vows at Britney’s mansion in California, and she reportedly walked down the aisle to Elvis’ iconic ballad Can’t Help Falling In Love.

And for a celebrity wedding, the guest list was smaller than one might expect with a grand total of around 60 attendees.

Considering all the problems she has faced with her immediate family, it will not shock readers to know her parents were not in attendance.

But many close friends were present including her biggest cheerleader Paris Hilton.

Other names reported on the beautiful day include Drew Barrymore, Donatella Versace, and Madonna.