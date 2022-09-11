Britney Spears in skimpy bikini celebrates British style

Britney Spears smiling close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com /Acepixs

Britney Spears is back in her bikini and enjoying the beach while celebrating the U.K.

The pop singer, 40, updated her Instagram over the weekend, sharing video footage of herself right on shores and appearing to be having the time of her life.

Putting drama with ex Kevin Federline aside, Britney focused on a happy moment as she was seen gleefully bouncing towards lapping waves, also showing off her iconic figure in a skimpy two-piece.

The video came with a “GBGBGB” caption, suggesting Britney might be back in the U.K. following a short trip to London earlier this year.

The blonde was seen making her way into shallow waters while showcasing her gym-honed legs. She wore her hair up in a messy bun and donned shades. The pop princess went low-key, also seen with a small child splashing near her.

Britney eventually entered the ocean, where she lay down in the water.

Over 1 million views have been clocked overnight.

Britney Spears tops charts with Hold Me Closer

The post comes a short while after Britney celebrated topping the music charts with her first release since 2016. In late August, she and Sir Elton John collaborated on single Hold Me Closer, one also coming as the first beats from Britney since her now-ended 13-year conservatorship.

Marking the #1 spot on Instagram and for her 42 million+ followers, Britney gushed over legend Sir Elton John, writing:

“The fact that I’m doing a song with Elton .. makes me wanna freaking cry … he’s me and my mother’s favorite musician … I listened to driving hours to dance class from 8 to 14 … see again WHHATT THHE F*****K !!! Wow wow, what an honor to be with such gifted hands !!! WE ALREADY KNOW !!! My son might give him a run for his money !!! ….I have soooooooo much footage of him playing … yep my children are freaking geniuses !!!”

Britney appeared to be referring to one of her sons here – she shares sons Jayden and Sean with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

Britney Spears not apologizing for social media presence

While ex Kevin shaded Britney for her topless photos this summer, Britney refused to apologize for her uploads as she added: “I continue to do social media … I’m sorry you feel I do it for attention … I’m sorry for the way you feel…”

Britney has, however, been repeatedly deleting and reinstating her Instagram. She last deleted her feed amid the release of Hold Me Closer.