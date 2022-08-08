Britney Spears in itty bitty yellow crop top and shorts reacts to Kevin Federline

Britney Spears in yellow crop top as she defends herself against Kevin Federline. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/carrie-nelson

Britney Spears posted a video of herself walking back and forth in a bright yellow crop top and itty bitty white shorts.

Britney had her hair done a little nicer than usual, pinned up halfway, and her makeup was done with dark, smokey eyes.

The Oops!…I Did It Again singer has been in the news once more after Kevin Federline, her ex-husband and father of her two sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden, 15, gave an interview bashing her for her nude pictures on Instagram and claiming her boys don’t want to see her.

In a series of interviews that will air on ITV, Kevin revealed that Britney’s sons have not seen her in months and decided not to attend her wedding.

He claimed it’s been hard on their sons that Britney has been sharing racy content on her Instagram page and said “it’s tough” for them having to go to high school when their mom does such things.

After the interview, Britney took to her Instagram Stories to defend herself, and her husband did as well.

Britney Spears defended herself after Kevin Federline’s scathing interview

On her Instagram Stories, Britney wrote, “It saddens me to hear that my ex-husband has decided to discuss the relationship between me and my children. As we all know, raising teenage boys is never easy for anyone. It concerns me the fact that the reason is based on my Instagram.”

She added that it was “hurtful.”

Britney later added an Instagram post in which she defended herself in a note, writing, “I honestly would like to share my TWO CENTS !!!! I daringly would like for the Federline’s to watch the BIG BOOTY VIDEO !!! Other artists have made much worse when their children were extremely young !!!!”

Britney’s 13-year conservatorship finally ended in November last year, and the singer has posted many Instagram photos since then, including in various states of undress or fully naked, concerning many fans.

Britney’s new husband Sam Asghari defended Britney against Kevin’s comments

Britney’s new husband, Sam Asghari, jumped on to his Instagram Stories to defend his wife, writing that she has never posted a nude selfie, and what she has posted is considered quite modest these days.

He claimed there is no validity to Kevin’s statement about the boys not wanting to see Britney and said his comments come at a time when his gravy train is about to end.

In a further icy statement, he claimed, “The boys are very smart and will be 18 soon to make their own decisions and may eventually realize the ‘tough’ part was having a father who hasn’t worked much in over 15 years as a role model.”