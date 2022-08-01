Britney Spears in itty bitty shorts as husband Sam Asghari lifts her up

Britney Spears’ husband showed his muscles as he lifted her in the gym. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/S_bukley

Britney Spears is clearly in love with her new husband, Sam Asghari, after posting a since-deleted picture of the pair in the gym as he lifted her.

The Toxic singer wore a tiny pair of white shorts that barely covered her butt, paired with a black crop top and sneakers, most likely to work out next to her husband.

She wore her hair up in a messy ponytail and had a big smile on her face as she braced herself while Sam, clad in just a pair of black shorts with no shirt, lifted her, showing off his big muscles.

The Instagram post was a throwback photo from 2018, with the singer writing in the caption, “Remember when he finally picked me up [winking emoji] [muscle emoji] ??? pss 2018”

The pic received over 52k likes before it was swiftly deleted, as Britney tends to do with many of her Instagram posts lately.

The gushing post comes just weeks after the pair returned from their honeymoon at a screensaver-worthy beach destination.

Britney Spears posted more throwback photos, including selfies with pink in her hair

Britney has been feeling quite nostalgic lately, posting throwback photos from various times, including her wedding day, and from a time that looked like it was before her conservatorship was removed.

Pic credit: @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney posted multiple selfies of herself with pink streaks through her hair as she looked at the camera in a serious, almost sad way. She wore a white dress with puffed sleeves, various cut-outs, and a lace-looking material with her hair messily thrown to the side.

Her makeup looked like it frequently does, with black eyeliner smudged all around her eyes, and she wore a black choker necklace.

She captioned the pictures, “Reflecting Back 😉😉 !! Remember when my hair was pink 💗🌸🎀 ????,” and they received over 108k likes.

Britney posted pictures of the dance floor at her wedding

She later posted photos of the dance floor from her wedding and the car that took her and her husband away, featuring a sign that said “Just Married” surrounded by roses. She also posted a picture of Selena Gomez leaning against a wall and wearing a skirt that said ‘Happy’ on it, along with a beige, cropped jacket.

She wrote in the caption, “Guys just two months ago I got married 🎉🎉🎉 !!! Can you believe it 🙈🙈🙈 ??? Going to Disneyland soon, my happy place !!! This is the dance floor at my fairytale wedding before we danced … this is our special car … thank you.”

She continued, talking about how grateful she was to have Drew Barrymore, Selena Gomez, Madonna, and Paris Hilton at the wedding as a surprise. She thanked Selena Gomez for telling her she wanted her to be happy.