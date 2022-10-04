Britney Spears in hotel crop top ‘got in trouble’

Britney Spears arrives at the Smurf Premiere. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Britney Spears is going to stop and enjoy the flowers and no one is going to stop her. As happy as can be, she is seen having fun in a hotel lobby in an adorable crop top.

While it’s not unusual for Britney to post photos from her hotel room, today she decided to share a fun video in her now-deleted reel from her hotel.

Britney is first seen in the video posing in front of vibrant red hotel flowers, wearing a high-cut crop top, with multicolored spots along her chest and flounced sleeves. She accessorized the top with low-rise corduroy pants, dark sunglasses, and an effortless simple updo. Britney then left the video to show off the beauty of the flowers.

Shortly after, Spears showed her fans a different outfit while she jumps on an undisclosed art piece. Britney struck a few more poses where she kept her dark sunglasses, but now opting for a floral crop top, white shorts, and some nude kitten heels.

In the video, the song Oh Pretty Woman by Roy Orbison played in the background. The Toxic singer is all smiles and seemed to be having a blast and used the moment as a time to be grateful.

In her caption, she reflected back on her conservatorship, writing, “Me in hotel lobbies!!! In my defense finally, at 40 I’m no longer under supervision!!! It’s great to be out!!! As my husband always says … BE SURE TO LOOK LOOK LOOK AT FLOWERS !!!”

She also had to disclose that while she definitely enjoyed herself, it was not recommended to have that much fun in the lobby

“Pssss I Ioved jumping in the art piece!!! Felt like some 3D s**t … not just observing but some interaction!!! But I got in trouble and wasn’t supposed to do that !!!” she wrote.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Britney Spears has been having a blast showing off her dance skills

Over the last week, Spears has been posting a bunch of reels where she dances for her fans. Britney has been having fun showing off her array of tiny shorts to show off her legs. She can be seen dancing in a studio twirling to the song S.O.S.

She affirms to fans that she will not be crying in that video because it was a “happy dance.”

It will be almost a year since Britney Spears’s conservatorship ended

While some might be stunned by Britney’s post, it seems to be a therapeutic way to express herself now that she is no longer under a conservatorship. Her conservatorship, which she entered in 2008, made it so she had no control over her life and career.

After public outrage stemming from the “Free Britney” movement, she was finally able to gain autonomous control over herself and her career after 13 years.

To this day, she still speaks out about how hurt she was about the conservatorship her family put her in, writing to Instagram saying: “…For me just a genuine apology would help give me closure but it honestly blows my mind every day of my life even after what is known what they did to me, they still act as if that’s ok…”