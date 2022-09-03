Britney Spears in glitter leotard celebrates topping charts

Britney Spears celebrates her new song with Elton John. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Britney Spears has plenty to celebrate as her new single with Sir Elton John tops the music charts.

The pop princess, 40, made headlines for releasing Hold Me Closer at the end of last month, and it didn’t take long for fans to ensure she and Elton got the #1 slot.

After a brief Instagram delete, Britney returned to the platform yesterday with the single’s cover.

The Toxic singer celebrated her latest achievement, one also marking her first music release since 2016.

Posting for her 42.1 million followers, Britney was seen in a white and blue leotard covered in sparkly glitters. Elton was written across the front.

The mom of two posed holding a baseball bat as she placed one hand to her hip – meanwhile, British singer Elton was seen next to her but via an old black-and-white photo. He brandished a baseball bat while wearing a Dodgers outfit.

Using her own music to accompany the post, Britney wrote, “Thank you to my fans for making my song number one for a week now.”

Elton John says Britney Spears success ‘all about’ her

While the single is a duet, it looks like Elton John wants Britney to have 100% of the limelight.

“I’m really happy for Britney, especially because having her on this record is such a gas, for start,” he told Apple Music 1, per Billboard. “But this is someone who has been through hell, who needed some love in her life, a lot of love from a lot of people, and she’s getting it.”

Elton continued, “And she hadn’t really made any music since 2016, so it’s all about her for me. Life unfolds on an incredible speed, and I don’t know what will happen, but I’m so thrilled this is happening because I love the record.”

Britney’s life seems to be turning around after 13 years of suffering through her conservatorship. In November 2021, the conservatorship ended, and in June of this year, the blonde wed her husband, Sam Asghari.

Britney Spears gushes over her new single

In a separate share, Britney mentioned her single, telling fans that recording a track with Elton “makes me wanna freaking cry.”

The popular A-Lister continued that Elton is both hers and her mother’s “favorite musician.”

“Wow wow, what an honor to be with such gifted hands !!! WE ALREADY KNOW !!!” the Grammy winner added.