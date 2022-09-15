Britney Spears in crop top and tiny shorts for ‘release’

Britney Spears at the 4th Hollywood Beauty Awards. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Britney Spears is back busting moves in her frequent dance studio.

Just recently, she was in the same location “feeling herself” to the iconic sounds of Justin Bieber, wearing a similar clothing matchup as she does here.

In the video, Spears dances emotionally to Indila’s heartfelt track S.O.S.

Spears executes her typical wave-like hand motions and spins like a Britney tornado while smiling at the camera.

She is wearing a tight-fitted white crop top that snaps in the back with tiny black shorts to match. Her hair is down and savagely untamed due to her whipping it around constantly from the improvisational dancing.

The singer ended the Instagram video feeling her upper torso, cupping her hands to her face, then reaching out toward the camera while mouthing the lyrics. She then begins to tear up and begins to spin with emotion visibly.

Britney has a ‘spiritual experience’ while dancing in tiny shorts and crop top

Spears’ passion did not just translate through her tears and dancing but also her caption.

She captioned her Instagram video, “It’s been a while since I’ve cried on camera 🥲 !!!.” She adds, “It’s not a breakdown a**holes, it’s a release that I’ve needed for a very long time now 🥹 !!! Spiritual experience for sure !!! I think I need to do that way more 🌹🌹🌹 !!! Psss… bawling.”

And it indeed has been a week of high emotions for the Toxic singer.

So high that pop singer Christina Aguilera unfollowed her on Instagram.

Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera are no longer Instagram mutuals

Spears recently became controversial as she seemingly fat-shamed Christina Aguilera’s dancers while dishing on her past conservatorship.

In the post, she touched on aspects she had no control over during that unfortunate time period stating, “I wish I could have chosen the nannies for my children … my dancers … I mean if I had Christina Aguilera’s dancers I would have looked extremely small 💃💃💃.”

She writes, ”Don’t you think my confidence would have been a bit better if I could choose where I lived, ate, whom I called on the phone, dated and who was on stage with me !!!”

Unfortunately, this message did not have the intended response she was looking for, as fans reacted strongly against her choice of words.

The Instagram post reportedly even made Aguilera unfollow the Toxic singer.

Spears then attempted to defend herself and hold herself accountable by explaining the intent behind her words.

She attempts self-examination by writing, ”By no means was I being critical of Christina’s beautiful body, it is what it is !!!”

”What I posted is a projection of the insecurities I deal with all the time as a result of how my parents and the media have treated me,” she wrote.

Christina Aguilera has yet to comment on the matter publicly.