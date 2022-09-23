Britney Spears in braless sundress enjoys the seaside

Britney Spears smiling close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Acepixs

Britney Spears is stunning in a skimpy and braless sundress as she enjoys a rare moment by the ocean.

The 40-year-old pop singer updated her Instagram with a free-spirited and fun video featuring her happily strolling the shorefront and showing off her figure in a leggy look.

The Circus hitmaker’s footage showed all smiles as she donned her signature girl style while in a buttercup-yellow minidress with a very plunging neckline. Showing off her curves and world-famous legs, Britney walked along a sidewalk with the ocean just a short distance away, wearing her blonde locks down and shades.

Britney added in high-heeled brown sandals to elongate her toned legs.

The video also included sunny ocean views and the fun Britney had witnessed during her day out.

In a caption, the Grammy winner told fans, “What a day !!! Ice cream 🍦 … half a hamburger 🍔 and fries 🍟 … and my sweet friend went with me !!! Awesome day and it’s still going 😂🤷🏼‍♀️ !!!! I cried when I saw this man doing his work … wow wow what a brilliant patient mind 🧐🌹🎀 !!!!”

Britney Spears reveals Hawaii dance video with ‘awakening’

Shortly before this video, Britney updated with another of her legendary dance ones.

Shaking her stuff with freestyle and lyrical moves as she wore a crop top and tiny black shorts, the singer told fans, “Ok so maybe I over do it when I come to Maui 🏝 !!! I’m sorry but it’s awesome here 😍 !!! I actually want to wake up earlier in the morning ☀️!!! I’m awakened here !!! Maybe it’s my subconscious telling my consciousness to be guided to places of awakening ✨ !!!”

Britney is known for her love of Hawaii and Mexico.

Britney Spears releases new music in 2022

The pop favorite is still on a high from the August release of her Hold Me Closer single with Sir Elton John, which quickly climbed the charts to hit the number one spot.

Britney had not released any music since 2016. The single also marked her first song released since her now-ended conservatorship. Britney has, however, since made headlines for saying she will “never” perform again live, something fans were likely hoping would happen.

Elsewhere, Britney continues to make headlines for enjoying married life with her husband, Sam Asghari. The lovebirds tied the knot back on June 8, in front of several A-list celebrities.