Britney Spears in bikini top and low-cut skirt rocks blunt bangs

Britney Spears at the KIIS FM’s Wango Tango. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Britney Spears shared a new jaw-dropping image of her from a photo shoot.

The image seems to be a throwback photo from a shoot she did with W Magazine.

The year was 2003 and Toxic was banging the airwaves on TRL and the charts. Plus, she had a hit record called In The Zone.

That same year, Britney Spears posed in a rather incredible black and white-themed photo shoot for W.

In the throwback image shared to her 42 million followers, Britney is pictured in a low-cut skirt and lacy bikini, sporting a cropped leather jacket. The picture has her leaning against metal bars and staring off into nowhere.

She captions the nostalgic photo with, ”Michael Thompson, W Magazine.”

Britney Spears rocks a bikini top and low-rise skirt in nostalgic image

With Britney’s skirt seemingly dropping in the back, she has high heels on behind her that are also slipping off.

She is wearing thick black eye shadow that is causing her actual eyes to glisten in the picture. And to top it off, Britney is showcasing blunt bangs with her platinum blonde hair.

In that same magazine issue, Britney Spears iconically spoke out about her love life with Justin Timberlake and how painful the breakup was for the pop singer.

And while she might be feeling a bit nostalgic on Instagram, the same can be stated about her new hit single.

Britney Spears and Elton John remake a throwback classic

Recently, the pop singer collaborated with one of music’s greatest legends Elton John.

The two famous powerhouses came together to orchestrate a reimagining of Elton’s timeless 1971 classic Tiny Dancer— now with the fresh title Hold Me Closer.

The new rendition brings a pop club-like flavor to the song that was not present in the original. And Elton John himself brings his vocal talents to the new version of the song.

The song became a hit overnight, going number 1 in 40 countries on iTunes, not to mention hitting number 6 on the Billboard 100.

In an Instagram post, she thanked her fans for helping make the song a success, writing, “Thank you to my fans for making my song number one for a week now.”

Britney Spears’ close supportive friend Paris Hilton even called the song “insane” and posted a video of herself dancing to the single.

Hold Me Closer can be streamed on all major music streaming platforms right now.