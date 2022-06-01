Britney Spears in bikini stuns covered in sand

Britney Spears is stunning in a skimpy bikini while covered in sand from a Mexico beach. The 40-year-old pop princess has experienced massive hardship this past month via her tragic miscarriage, but it’s glass half full for the music icon, who continues to update her Instagram with a smile on her face.
Posting yesterday, Britney shared throwback photos of her beachy Mexico vacation, one she took shortly before confirming her pregnancy on April 11.
Britney Spears has 100% still got it in bikini
All smiles and posing on her knees, Britney opened with a happy shot as she enjoyed a powder-sand shorefront.
The Grammy winner looked sensational in a stringy green-printed bikini affording snakeskin vibes, also wearing shades as she grinned for the camera.
Covered in white sand, the bombshell drove fans to swipe, where a candid shot showed her standing and showing off her toned abs and legs – she cheekily tugged down her bikini bottoms here. In the final image, the much-loved star was back on her knees for a confident smile, here letting loose as she removed her bun hairdo for a flowing waves finish.
“MEXICO 🇲🇽🇲🇽🇲🇽🇲🇽🇲🇽🇲🇽🇲🇽🇲🇽🇲🇽🇲🇽🇲🇽🇲🇽🇲🇽🇲🇽🇲🇽🇲🇽🇲🇽🇲🇽🇲🇽🇲🇽🇲🇽🇲🇽🇲🇽🇲🇽🇲🇽🇲🇽🇲🇽 !!!” a caption read.
Britney has been throwing it back big-time this week. On Tuesday, the Circus hitmaker took fans back to her 2020 Project Rose phase – the photography project causing mass buzz two years ago came complete with endless photos of the blonde posing amid flowers and in her backyard, often in a peasant crop top.
Britney Spears says ‘God bless’
Reposting shots from Project Rose, but also appearing to note recent tragedies including the Texas school shooting leaving 21 dead, Britney wrote:
“When there’s so much confusion and grief going on in the world where things really don’t make sense … it’s kind of hard to move forward !!! Our world 🌎 and our schools 🏫 and communities definitely need guidance and support !!!”
Continuing, Spears added: “I’m taking this time this week to reflect instead of moving forward so fast … which is hard cause that’s how we find passion !!!!! Anyways here’s me reflecting on Project Rose 2 years ago but without the rose 🌹 actually in my hair 🙈🤷🏼♀️🙄 !!!! The video is not professional by any means but hey … I like the song 🎶 and my hair 💁🏼♀️ is down in this one not up like the other one 👱🏼♀️ !!!! God bless !!!! Psss time flies ⏳ … this is 2 years old already !!!!”