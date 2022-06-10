Britney Spears in bikini says ‘hello’ in high heels

Britney Spears smiling close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Acepixs

Britney Spears has gone full bombshell from the living room of her L.A. home as she says a massive hello. The 40-year-old pop princess is currently front-page news for marrying beau Sam Asghari yesterday – her video came shortly before she and the personal trainer tied the knot in a private, intimate ceremony.

Britney updated her Instagram two days ago, and for her 41 million+ followers.

Britney Spears stuns in string bikini and high heels

Opting out of her usual clothed fashion show-off, the Toxic singer stunned fans while gently swaying her hips and modeling a tiny bikini in pink, yellow, and brown cheetah print.

Spears kicked off walking towards the camera while in brown high heels, then gazing confidently down the lens as she showed off her super-toned abs, killer hips, and cleavage, also wearing her long locks down.

Peeping the marbled interiors of her home and seen with her small dogs running around nearby, the Grammy winner picked singer Beyonce for her music, writing: “HHHHHEEEEEEEELLLLLLLLLOOOOOOOO” with shoe emojis.

Fans have left over 500,000 likes.

Britney’s wedding has not yet brought photos, but it has brought drama, this as ex-husband Jason Alexander crashed the wedding. The 40-year-old was arrested, with cops telling Hollywood Life: “We responded to the property belonging to Britney Spears for a trespassing Investigation. We arrested an individual by the name of Jason Alexander, 40 years old, for a warrant that is out of state.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Spears was previously also married to Kevin Federline, with whom she shares sons Jayden and Sean, both teenagers. Britney and Sam, who began dating in 2016, got engaged late last year, following Spears’ 13 years of conservatorship finally ending.

Britney Spears marries Sam Asghari

Spears had revealed that designer Donatella Versace would be behind her wedding gown. She also revealed that her conservatorship was preventing her from getting married.

Speaking to Judge Brenda Penny last summer, the singer said:

“I was told right now in the conservatorship, I’m not able to get married or have a baby. I have an IUD inside of myself right now so I don’t get pregnant. I wanted to take the IUD out so I could start trying to have another baby. But this so-called team won’t let me go to the doctor to take it out, because they don’t want me to have any more children.” Britney also said she wanted the “real deal” and to get married.

Britney and Sam last month sadly lost the baby they were expecting.