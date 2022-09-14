Britney Spears in bikini for open coat show

Britney Spears smiles close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Britney Spears is back for a new photo dump, and she’s got her pink bikini back on.

The pop princess, 40, posted to her Instagram earlier this week.

In a gallery of fashion-centric images, Britney showed off her figure and her varied sense of style while stunning the camera, sharing her usual sense of fun and getting a little cheeky in her opening snap.

The first image showed Britney in only skimpy and hot pink bikini bottoms, plus a coat that was rather open.

The Toxic singer opted for a shirtless finish while clutching her peachy-pink coat with one hand, also throwing her head to the side a little and showing hints of high-heeled shoes.

Further images brought in lingerie energy, plus the star’s signature crop top and shorts ensembles.

Britney also included a blue minidress as she swished the fabrics around and drew attention to her legs. In a caption, the Grammy winner told her 42 million followers, “Reflecting WAAAY back … here’s a photo dump from 2021 🌹🌹🌹 !!!!”

Britney Spears shares more unseen wedding photos

June 8 marked Britney and husband Sam Asghari tying the knot. The nuptials proved high-profile, from Britney’s Versace wedding dress to the famous and select guest list – the latter included pals Paris Hilton, Selena Gomez, and Madonna, plus Drew Barrymore.

Britney has shared a new dancefloor snap from her big night. “Me and @ParisHilton at my wedding … this is actually an extremely cool shot of us both!!! We look like pixie fairies doing a hair commercial 🧚🏻‍♀️ 🧚🏻‍♀️ 🧚🏻‍♀️ !!!!” she captioned the photo.

Britney did not invite any members of her family to the wedding. The singer continues to make headlines for being estranged from her loved ones in the wake of the end of her conservatorship.

Britney Spears settles Christina Aguilera drama

Britney’s rants have gotten her into trouble of late. A recent one saw the singer say she will never perform live again, this as she shaded her management over the years. The blonde also addressed being unhappy with “tiny” backup dancers, then referring to singer Christina Aguilera‘s ones; Xtina then unfollowed Britney.

Britney wrote to clear up the confusion this week, “By no means was I being critical of Christina’s beautiful body…. I was inspired by her show and she is a beautiful woman of power … Thank you @xtina for inspiring me !!!”