Britney Spears in bikini flaunts honeymoon happiness

Britney Spears smiling close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-Nelson

Britney Spears is stunning in a string bikini as she shows how happy she is with June-married husband Sam Asghari.

The 40-year-old pop princess made global headlines for wedding the personal trainer last month. Since then, she and Sam have jetted out to a blissful tropical destination to enjoy their honeymoon.

Britney Spears celebrates the love of her life in bikini

Posting to her Instagram earlier this week, the Circus hitmaker shared footage from a sunny boat trip she and Sam enjoyed.

The Grammy winner was all smiles as she flaunted her figure in a skimpy green bikini, posing while arching her back from the boat, but largely enjoying a PDA with Sam.

The video showed Britney kissing Sam, 28, who peeped hints of his ripped physique in monochrome shorts and a pink shirt. Britney, meanwhile, wore her blonde hair in a ponytail, adding in shades and a choker necklace.

The two couldn’t have looked happier, with Britney also turning her caption into a bit of a pop culture joke.

Addressing fans, Britney wrote: “Playing the role of How To Lose A Guy In 10 days 😒😒😒😳😳😳😂😂😂 Am I obnoxious enough ??? Do you guys think its real ???? 😈 😈😈🙈🙈🙈🌹🌹🌹”

Fans were quickly treated to more beachy footage as Britney paraded around in her snakeskin-print bikini while enjoying shallow waters. She was also filmed strutting around the beach while cupping her bare chest – here, the music superstar had removed her bikini top.

Britney Spears goes topless on the beach

“Part 2 of the Honeymoon here in this unbelievable tropical piece of paradise … No this is not a girls gone wild campaign … It’s simply me living my life !!! this is what happens when you do a two week yacht island vacation … jumping from island to island is literally insane !!!” Britney wrote before joking about losing “4 pounds in a day” from the fluid she lost by being in a helicopter. Spears then wondered if the “shallow talk” was “offensive.”

Britney and Sam began dating in 2016 when the Iranian featured in her Slumber Party music video. They’ve been rock solid since, with Sam also sticking by the star through her conservatorship ordeal, which ended in late 2021. Prior to wedding Sam, Britney was married to Jason Alexander and Kevin Federline – she and Kevin share teenage sons Jayden and Sean. First husband Jason was arrested at Britney’s wedding for gate-crashing the ceremony.