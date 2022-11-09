Britney Spears in bikini bottoms and knee-high boots shares ‘extremely weird’ dance video

Britney Spears shared a weird video in bikini bottoms. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Britney Spears is back to dancing her heart out on Instagram.

She has been sharing random videos of herself dancing in various outfits over the last several days.

However, she is wearing bikini bottoms, a white crop top with sheer puffy sleeves, and white knee-high boots this time.

The pop star acknowledges she is “extremely weird” in the post’s caption, but weird may not be the right word.

After one of Britney’s more recent videos prompted fans’ concern, she continues to post bizarre posts.

Despite the “weird” antics, Britney still proved that she takes good care of her body.

Britney Spears dances in bikini bottoms and crop top

In the video Britney Spears posted on her Instagram, she captioned it, “Okay don’t laugh … I take myself seriously when I perform 😒 !!! I’m reposting this because this is with heels 👠 !!! I’m a beginner … it’s the look though I guess 🤷🏼‍♀️ !!! And yes … I’m extremely weird 🙈 !!!”

While most of the video shows Britney in knee-high white boots and bikini bottoms, there are other shots where her white puffy crop top is traded out for a more fitted red crop top that leaves little to the imagination.

The video has already amassed over 80k likes and over five thousand comments.

Britney Spears talks skincare and favorite products

Britney Spears takes good care of her skin and body.

As she’s known to do, Britney took down the Instagram posts that talked about her skincare and favorite products. However, Allure was able to get the information on what is keeping the pop sensation looking young and fit.

The beautiful blonde said, “When I was in French Polynesia, I went to the spa and found my first French moisturizer product. It’s a different language, so I don’t know how to pronounce the name of it … but one of the names I do know is La Mer … it’s so thick, but it smells so fresh. Then I layer it with Shiseido whitening cream cause I have freckles and brown spots!”

Britney also revealed she used a Clinique mask every night. She talked about how it was ice cold when she put it on, leading to her being wide awake.

This was said as Britney revealed that she experienced a lot of judgment about how she did her makeup. After being released from her conservatorship, she learned how to do makeup and experience it.

Several of her videos show Britney wearing what appears to be days-old makeup, with black circles under her eyes.

It’s been a wild ride for Britney over the last year, learning to live her life without the constant restrictions of the conservatorship.