Britney Spears in a sports bra and tiny shorts has the ‘sauce’

Britney Spears at The 2016 MTV Video Music Awards. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Britney Spears loves to put on a saucy dance show for her millions of followers and today is no exception.

Recently, the multi-platinum artist has uploaded a series of videos and pictures that show she is free of all shackles.

And Britney’s latest video has her spinning like a top in a dance studio with a dash of “sauce.”

In the video posted to Instagram, Britney is seen sweating out a dance routine in black shorts and a yellow sports bra.

The setting is a mostly empty dance studio that cuts to a different viewpoint of the room midway through the dance routine.

Britney’s dance number consists of spins and hypnotic hand motions, all orchestrated to the rhythmic sounds of Naika’s song entitled Sauce.

Britney Spears has the sauce

For a singer who is 40 years old, Britney is showing she is in better shape than most people in their 20s.

Britney captioned her Instagram saying, ” “Have you guys ever done a 360 🌀 in a car 🚗 and landed on the edge of a cliff ⛰ ??? Oh, the days of real play …”

Is this a strange metaphor for something we are not aware of? Could these be possible lyrics for a new track? It’s hard to say, but the famous singer did reclaim her place in the charts recently.

Britney and Elton hit number one

A week ago, the toxic singer posted an audio clip of the track Hold Me Closer with Elton John lending vocals on the reimagined track.

The audio clip features a photograph of Britney standing beside an old photo of Elton in a glittery Dodgers baseball uniform. Britney is matching in a glittered baseball-themed leotard holding a baseball bat. She has her blonde wavy hair down and has a baseball player pose.

Britney expresses gratitude for the success of the song by writing, “Thank you to my fans for making my song number one for a week now 🌹🚀🥇 !!!”

The reason for this is that Hold Me Closer went number 1 on iTunes in over 40 countries and hit number 6 on the Billboard 100. Needless to say, Britney Spears had plenty to celebrate.

Reality star and fashion mogul Paris Hilton described the monumental collaboration as “amazing” prior to the successful worldwide release of the song.

Speaking with reporter Paul Barewijk, the reality star stated at the time, “I just heard it a couple days ago in Ibiza and it is, it’s insane.”

To hear this mind-numbing collaboration, head over to Spotify and other similar streaming platforms right now.