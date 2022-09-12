Britney Spears in a sheer LBD says ‘I really did it this time’

Britney Spears at The Smurfs 2 premiere.. Pic credit: @ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Britney Spears has shared a new video with her followers that are both fashionable and curious.

In the video, Britney is seen out in what seems to be in the middle of a rural area, with lots of trees, sticks, uncut grass, etc.

The Toxic singer went braless for the video in an open black minidress with long sleeves.

To add to the country and rural vibes, Spears is wearing black boots and aviator sunglasses.

With her hair all messy in the wind, she has it all flying free and loose, instead of in a ponytail.

Britney captioned the video with, “Oops … I really did it this time 🙈 !!!”

Britney wears a little black dress next to a beat up junkyard vehicle

The video shows Britney Spears standing next to an old, beat-up vehicle that seems to be wrecked and torn apart. Where she is at and where the car is located are not conveyed in the short video.

Britney makes reference to her classic song by humorously saying, “I just crashed my car. Oops, I really did it this time” and then motions to the beat up car. It is unclear whether she is making a joke about a past experience or just making an off-handed anecdote about the vehicle.

But her fashion sense is maintained while doing it, which is no surprise to anyone.

But that is not all Britney has done again. Recently, she is back in the news for music.

Brittany asks Elton John to “Hold Me Closer” tiny dancer

Britney Spears was back in the news for a new single with Elton John. The song in question is a redo of Elton John’s 1971 classic Tiny Dancer, now retitled Hold Me Closer.

The new rendition takes the familiar melodies of the old single and makes it feel like a club banger. Elton John is also featured on the vocals on the track.

More recently, Britney Spears celebrated the song going number one in 40 countries on iTunes. She thanked her fans on Instagram by writing, “Thank you to my fans for making my song number one for a week now.”

All this and more are good signals there Britney Spears is starting a new lease on life. Her conservatorship ended in November 2021, and now she is taking the reins over her life.

For example, this past June Spears finally married her husband Sam Asghari.

And with her new single topping the charts on iTunes and hitting number six on the Billboard 100, it appears to skies the limits going forward.