Britney Spears hits back at shoe shamers while showing off amazing legs in bright yellow dress

Britney Spears wore a bright yellow dress and brown shoes to her vacation dinner. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/F.Sadou/AdMedia

If someone said anything negative about Britney Spears’ yellow dress and brown shoe combination last night, she wasn’t listening.

The singer, 40, showed off yet another vacation outfit on her getaway to French Polynesia with her fiance, Sam Asghari.

The Womanizer singer wore a bright, one sleeve yellow dress that featured a mid-drift cutout in an Instagram video. The bottom of the dress was a wrap-around design that tied on the side and showed off her bronzed legs.

Britney decided on closed-toe brown heels for her shoe choice, which she felt the need to address in the caption of her video.

Britney hit back at anyone who shamed her choice of brown stilettos

The star felt the need to defend her shoe choice to her followers, even though she claimed they were simply her favorite.

“BTW I have a lot of shoes,” she wrote. “These are my favorite … so stop telling me to buy new shoes 😬🤦🏼‍♀️😬🤷🏼‍♀️ !!!! Posing for pics like YELLOW 💛 …. HELLO 👋🏻 !!!!!”

It’s her vacation, and she’ll do what she wants to.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Britney’s fiance Sam Asghari also showed off his dinner look

Shortly after Britney posted her bright, sun shining outfit to her feed, her fiance shared his own with his Instagram story. Although not as eye-catching, Sam posed in a white button-up tee-shirt, light blue shorts, and white sneakers.

Pic credit: @samasghari/Instagram

After Sam posted his “fit check” photo, he shared another picture of him on a bike with the text, “ride to dinner.” He followed up with a video of him and Britney at a restaurant of Asian cuisine, surrounded by shrimp, steak, and sipped cocktails.

Followers fully support Britney in wearing whatever she wants

After such a whirlwind year of breaking her controlling conservatorship and becoming a free woman, fans have shown that they are happy to see the Popstar relish in her newfound freedom. If that means wearing her favorite brown shoes with a mustard yellow dress, they’re on board with that too.

One Instagram user commented, “Britney you wear whatever you want and ignore the haters.”

Pic credit: @britneyspears/Instagram

Another follower agreed – “You’re so beautiful queen! Rock your shoes and dresses. We love you!”

Pic credit: @britneyspears/Instagram

While many showed up to tell the singer to wear whatever she pleases, some commented just to tell her how good she looked. “THIS DRESS IS ABSOLUTELY STUNNING ON YOU OMFG,” one user wrote.

Pic credit: @britneyspears/Instagram

Wearing a bright-colored dress while surrounded by palm trees, rolling topless in the sand, and eating hibachi-style dinners? It’s safe to say Britney and Sam are enjoying their early birthday getaway in French Polynesia right now.