Britney Spears highlights weight loss in multiple dresses

Britney Spears smiling close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Acepixs

Britney Spears has been showing fans a piece of her mind and a piece of her weight loss.

The singer, 40, made headlines earlier this month for revealing that she dropped five pounds.

Hot on the heels of her gym posts have been some seemingly clapping back at her ex Kevin Federline, who recently gave a tell-all interview and managed to shade the blonde multiple times over.

In an Instagram share made for her 42 million followers over the weekend, Britney sashayed around her home and showed off multiple outfits in another of her home fashion shows — rocking everything from a floral and bright sundress to a sizzling cropped satin look worn braless.

The Toxic singer dedicated her post to all things style, although she did alert fans to a minor injury in her caption as she talked about a bruise on her waist.

Britney showed off her sizzling figure in a tight black minidress before switching to pants. She highlighted her trim waistline and toned abs in her baby pink and very figure-hugging tee and channeled a slight vintage vibe with drainpipe jeans and heels.

Britney also showed off multiple shorts and crop top looks. All dolled up and seeming to enjoy herself, the Grammy winner wrote, “I had so many of these fashion videos, I decided to just put them all together in one 🙈🙈🙈 !!! Not sure as to why my eyes look like a vampire in the black dress but it is what it is 🧛🏻‍♀️🤣 … Pssss oh and I have a bruise on my waist in the pink top because I ran into the kitchen counter and sh*t, it really hurt.”

Britney Spears gushes over husband Sam Asghari in new post

One thing that isn’t going away? The amount of Sam Asghari gushing fans can expect as the blonde settles into married life with the personal trainer.

“WHO DAT???? I have NO IDEA???? JUST KIDDING!!! He’s the love of my life…the most Honest, Humble, and Genuine man I’ve ever met!!!'” she recently wrote, adding, “I’m so proud that you love what you do…and that I can be apart of your life….Psss MY HUSBAND.”

Britney and Sam tied the knot on June 9 at the singer’s old L.A. mansion.

Britney Spears jokes she hopes her and Sam will last

In a rare selfie with Sam instead of a wedding photo, Britney updated to once again shower Iranian-born Sam with some love.

“My husband … 💋💋🌹🌹🌹 I love building a life with you … you’re the love of my life … and I just pray we don’t kill each other before the end of the year !!!! 🙄🙄😂,” the singer wrote.