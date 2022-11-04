Singer Britney Spears pictured at the 2002 MTV Video Music Awards. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/S_bukley

In a new video, Britney Spears modeled a stunning white cutout catsuit at her old house.

She recently frustrated her fans after sharing a nude photo and was accused of shading Selena Gomez in an Instagram post.

The 40-year-old singer also put her estranged father, Jamie Spears, on blast as one year since a judge terminated the conservatorship nears.

Spears looks in great shape and appears in good spirits as she whips out her camera to showcase her stunning clothes.

She adds a jacket to the cutout dress before switching to a mini white dress, leather jacket, and sun hat for a walk outside.

Britney had her long blonde hair in wavy loose curls and accessorized with a silver bracelet and necklace.

She reshared a short version of the video — this time adding the song Feeling Myself by Nicki Minaj featuring Beyoncé to capture her mood.

Britney Spears sends a brutal message to her father

With a little over a week to the day Britney’s conservatorship was terminated last year, she sent a message to her estranged father.

She posted an angelic fan-edited photo before going into detail about her newfound freedom in the caption.

The Toxic singer reminded fans that she has been able to use her ATM card this year and called her father’s conservatorship to slavery.

“it’s been a while since I talked to my pops !!! Brit Brit’s got some good special news 👍🏼 … this year I’ve been able to get cash for the first time with my ATM card !!! Damn I must say … not being a part of your slave treatment program has changed my life 🙈 !!!”

The pop star added that she enjoys going to the spa after accusing her father of not letting her go out of fear that she would drink coffee – something Britney wrote that she now enjoys.

Britney Spears’ lawyer wants the court to sanction Jamie Spears

Attorneys representing Britney want her father and his legal team found in contempt of court for disclosing confidential medical information on his daughter that was under seal, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The pop star’s attorney Mathew Rosengart said they were attempting to embarrass and bully Spears.

The sealed exhibits in question were introduced in a motion filed by Jamie in July to compel the deposition of Britney; however, it was denied.

The judge agreed to seal the motion because it was “highly inappropriate” for Britney’s father to put forward the documents concerning her medical records.

The hearing concluded with no decision on the matter for the time being.