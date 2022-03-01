Britney Spears has fun in the sun in nude beach photos

Britney Spears enjoyed fun in the sun — completely nude. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

The Princess of Pop has turned into a beach queen in her latest photoset. Britney Spears enjoyed the sun’s rays as she splashed around in the ocean’s tide completely naked.

The singer shared four photos from her outing to her Instagram account, using diamond emojis and well-placed poses to censor herself.

Britney is seen lying on her side, back, and even in a table-top position.

Britney is wearing nothing but a necklace, bracelet and a sly smile on her face. She simply captioned the post with red rose emojis.

Britney Spears makes a splash in nude photos

In under an hour, Britney’s post gathered over 450,000 likes on Instagram as well as several comments.

The singer made quite a splash on her trip to the beach — literally and figuratively. Fans and non-fans alike have given the photos a lot of attention, for better or worse.

Since the end of Britney’s conservatorship, fans have seen a variety of new posts from the pop singer. Although she doesn’t always pose nude, she frequently posts photos of herself in lingerie, swim attire, and other types of revealing clothing.

No matter what Bitney wears, her fans show up to support her and her newfound freedom, as well as whatever she does with that freedom. Fans are still celebrating Britney’s freedom, and it appears that Britney may still be celebrating in her own way.

Fans react to Britney Spears’ nude photos

Fans were quick to comment on Britney’s Instagram post and share their thoughts. Many fans expressed how happy they are to see Britney enjoying herself.

One follower wrote, “you are free, you deserve it!!!!!” while another fan commented, “I love seeing you happy.”

Voice actor Rosie Okumura saw an opportunity and took it, commenting, “IT’S BRITNEY, BEACH!”

The comments supporting Britney received hundreds if not thousands of likes, but of course, there were people who weren’t thrilled to see the nude shots.

One person made a comment about Britney having kids, implying that she should not have posted the images, but the comment didn’t receive too many likes in agreement.

On the other hand, some fans joked about Britney removing the diamond emojis to provide fully nude shots. Whether or not Britney would post uncensored pictures is up for debate, but social media guidelines generally don’t approve of full nudity.

Although fans may have differing opinions on the pop star’s actions, one thing is for sure: they all love to see a free Britney.