Britney Spears gushes over ‘sexy’ and ‘alluring’ Michelle Pfeiffer, fans call her ‘humble’

Britney Spears may have just proven herself to be one of the most humble celebrities on the internet right now.

On Tuesday, the Circus star shared a clip from the 1992 classic Tim Burton film, Batman Returns.

The clip showed actress Michelle Pfeiffer transforming into Catwoman, showcasing the iconic scene where she sews up her suit and sharpens her claws to become the DC Comics character.

Britney took to her caption to give an ode to Michelle and how her talent gave the scene a “whole new meaning.”

“I feel like she’s the most charming … sexy … and alluring woman … this scene is probably the hottest scene I’ve ever seen in my life,” Britney wrote. “Of course, @michellepfeifferofficial whom I’ve never met is the character 🐈🐈🐈 … she is sick in this movie in the most conventional way possible.”

Britney also mentioned that she believes Michelle Pfeiffer has no idea who she is.

“I know she has no idea who I am, but I just want to let her know a silly girl from the South has always thought she was a freaking God and I have so much respect for her it’s kind of insane !!! Thank you for doing your craft in such a beautiful way,” Britney wrote.

Fans call Britney Spears’ humble’ for Michelle Pfeiffer remark

Many fans and followers of Britney had to chime in and give their thoughts on the megastar, thinking Michelle Pfeiffer would have “no idea who she was.”

First up was former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe, who nicknamed Britney “Humbleney” after sarcastically writing, “It’s so cute when you think people don’t know who you are.”

User @zulfikamohd wrote, “Oh sweetie she definitely know you!!! Everybody does!!!”

Others wrote similar sentiments to let Britney in on a secret – she is, indeed, very well known.

“BRITNEY YOU ARE BRITNEY SPEARS,” one fan wrote, while another commented, “Imagine being Britney Spears and thinking that anybody on the planet would possibly not know who you are.”

“Britney it’s so humble LMAOO,” another follower simply wrote.

Michelle Pfeiffer replied back to Britney’s tribute post

Although many Instagram users commented on Britney’s video, perhaps the most important one came from the Catwoman herself.

Michelle Pfeiffer stepped in to clear the air on the situation and let Britney know that she was a huge fan.

“Wow Britney! Thank you for the beautiful compliment – I’m a huge fan,” Michelle wrote.

Although Michelle’s comment did not garner a reply from the Toxic singer herself, hopefully, Britney caught wind that the “one and only Pfeiffer” does, in fact, know who she is.