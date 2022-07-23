Britney Spears grabs bare chest in London hotel room

Britney Spears smiles close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Britney Spears managed to post 11 topless photos last week, this as she woke up from her London hotel room and invited Instagram to join her.

The pop singer, 40, jetted out to the British capital following a two-week beach honeymoon with husband Sam Asghari – while Britney hasn’t detailed why she’s in the U.K., she’s definitely not been hiding what she’s doing.

In a photo shared with her 41 million+ followers, Britney stunned all fresh-faced and in only a green pair of bikini bottoms, also protecting her modesty as she cupped her bare chest with her hands.

Lying amid crisp white bedding and on her side, the Circus singer sent fans a soft smile as she flaunted her assets and slim waist, wearing only a vintage choker necklace and her snakeskin bikini bottoms.

A swipe right showed the bombshell lying on her front as she once again posed topless and showcased her lower back tattoo.

In a caption, the Grammy winner wrote: “Waking up in London GB in my Cabo thong.”

The Cabo thong reference was giving a nod to the green bikini Britney updated in while enjoying her shorefront honeymoon with June-married Sam Asghari. The star and her third husband relaxed in the sun and from an undisclosed location to celebrate their first weeks as man and wife.

Britney Spears is being ‘heard’ after conservatorship

Shortly before posting her London shots, Britney updated with a 2020 throwback as she posed from her backyard in L.A. and referenced To Kill A Mockingbird by Harper Lee. ” I’ve done a lot so I have a lot of reflecting to do 🤷🏼‍♀️ 🤷🏼‍♀️ 🤷🏼‍♀️ !!! I speak 🗣 because I like to be heard … even if only one person hears me, that’s fine !!! As long as I feel heard … so whoever is reading this, hi and thanks for listening 💖 !!!” the blonde told her followers.

Spears has been showing an increased level of confidence since finally being freed from her 13 years of conservatorship back in November 2021, although the bitterness regarding her ordeals has not gone away.

Also shared amid the topless posting spree was a snap of Britney contemplating what she should order for breakfast.

Britney Spears asks ‘tea or coffee’ from hotel room

Once again lying on her front as she rocked her itty-bitty swim bottoms, Britney peeped more of her hotel room, writing: “Not sure … tea 🫖 or coffee ☕️🤔 ???? I held my phone up with a book and a remote control to shoot this ….🙈🙈.”

Fans have left over 300,000 likes.