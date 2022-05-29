Britney Spears grabs bare chest in her birthday suit

Britney Spears smiling close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Britney Spears is continuing with her nude posting streak on Instagram. The pop princess, 40, began posting unclothed shots of herself from a Mexico vacation earlier this month and shortly before the heartbreaking news that she and beau Sam Asghari have lost the baby they were expecting.

It’s been onwards and upwards since for the Toxic singer, though, who is fresh from another nudie show this weekend.

Britney Spears goes nude on Instagram

Posting Saturday and for her 41 million+ followers, Britney sizzled as she stood backed by an attractive stone-and-pebble terrace filled with lush greenery.

Very much going full-frontal, but staying safe as she used emoji and her hands to protect her modesty, the Grammy winner flaunted her toned body and cleavage as she used both hands to cup her bare chest, also placing a red heart between her legs – here, the singer flaunted her down-below tattoos.

Going neutral with her facial expression as she sent the camera a direct gaze, Britney also wore a discreet necklace, plus her signature heavy eyeliner.

“Not the same pic … this is red blood heart pic ♥️ !!! Then if you swipe you can see me and Sawyer with our mouths open 🐶😂 !!!” she wrote – Sawyer is the singer’s new puppy.

The original shot had been shared on May 10, this as Britney was still front-page news for her pregnancy, announced on April 11. Mentioning the child she was expecting, the Circus singer wrote: “Photo dump of the last time I was in Mexico BEFORE there was a baby 👶🏼 inside me … why the heck do I look 10 years younger on vacation 🏖☀️ ???”

Britney Spears staying strong after losing baby

Announcing the loss jointly with personal trainer Sam, Britney told her Instagram followers:

“It is with deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy. This is a devastating time for any parent. Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along however we were overly excited to share the good news.”

“Our love for each other is our strength. We will continue trying to expand our beautiful family,” she and Asghari added. The 2016-commenced couple, now engaged, had been waiting for years to start a family, this as Britney claims her now-ended conservatorship forced her to keep in an IUD. Spears is already a mother to teen sons Jayden and Sean, shared with ex-husband Kevin Federline.