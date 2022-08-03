Britney Spears goes topless on vacation, wears leopard print bikini

Britney Spears shared topless vacation pics as she soaked up the sun. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Paul Smith/Featureflash

Britney Spears appeared to lose her top on Wednesday, sharing several pictures covering her modesty with a hat or food.

The Toxic singer enjoyed some time soaking up the sun on a boat as she lounged around, ate snacks, dived in the water, and relaxed, clearly enjoying the freedom she was given after her 13-year conservatorship ended in November 2021.

Since then, Britney has been incredibly active on social media, posting pictures in which she has been revealing more and more of her body, going completely naked many times.

It’s concerning, considering her past erratic behavior. However, she also has many fans who believe she’s simply letting loose after being tied down for so long.

The Oops!…I Did It Again singer shared multiple pictures from her vacation to Instagram, with the first in the carousel showing her topless and covering her chest with a straw hat and a delicious-looking plate of sliced oranges and pineapple. On the bottom, she wore a pair of purple, leopard print string bikini bottoms.

Her hair was thrown up in a messy bun, and she wore black sunglasses as she smiled giddily at the camera.

Britney Spears went topless on a boat as she vacationed with a friend

In the next shot, she put her top back on, which was also purple and leopard print, matching the bottoms. She let her hair down and once again smiled big at the camera as she strolled across the boat.

Britney was clearly into the fresh fruit as she shared a third picture without her top, similar to the first, but had swapped out the pineapple and oranges for watermelon and berries.

In the last two pictures, she was seen playing around and diving off of the boat into the refreshing water.

She captioned the series, “Reflecting back 😉🙈 Cute right ??? My first time sailing ⛵️🐠 !!! It was actually one of the best experiences of my life … and for 2 hours 🌹🌹🌹😉!!!,” and it received over 193k likes.

Britney Spears shared a chaotic video from her vacation with topless clips thrown together

In a video shared just a few days before to Instagram, which was obviously taken on the same day, Britney put together a series of clips that chaotically skipped around very quickly but looked fun nonetheless.

Britney was seen dancing, diving in the water with a pal, and jokingly eating the huge plate of fruit available. In one clip, she was seen cupping both her breasts and shimmying her hips back and forth.

She was later shown topless once again as she stood on her knees with her straw hat on, clearly feeling free as she enjoyed the breeze at the front of the boat.