Britney Spears goes topless again as her husband Sam Asghari admits he doesn’t like her nudes

Britney Spears’s husband Sam Asghari admits he is not a fan of her censored nude photos as criticism mounts for the pop princess.

The singer’s fondness for posting topless photos on her social media accounts has been a hotly debated topic among her fans since she was granted a release from her court-ordered conservatorship last year.

She recently shared topless photos without context on her Instagram account.

Many defend Britney’s right to freedom of expression which was taken from her while others claim it is a sign of erratic behavior.

Asghari, who Britney married earlier this year, is firmly on her side and was recently forced to dispel rumors that he is controlling her social media.

In an Instagram comment he shared on his Instagram Story, the actor and model defended his wife’s topless photos.

Sam blasted the hypocrisy of his wife being the only celebrity under fire for sharing topless photos.

“The only person in the world that gets bullied for posting things like this,” Asghari wrote.

He continued, “I personally prefer she never posted these, but who am I to control someone that’s been under a microscope and been controlled for most of her life.”

Britney Spears’s children asked her to stop posting nudes

Britney’s ex-husband Kevin Federline made headlines earlier this year when he said their sons, Jayden and Preston, choose “not to see her” because they “struggle” with her nude photos.

Federline, who was married to Spears from 2004 to 2006, claimed that he defended his ex-wife but he “can’t imagine how it feels to be a teenager having to go to high school” with their mother posting topless photos.

Britney blasted Kevin for talking about her relationship with her two teenage sons publicly and denied that her Instagram account was behind their issues.

She also defiantly continued to express herself with topless photos on her social media account shortly after the blowout.

Asghari also defended her nudes at the time, taking issue with the definition of the term.

“To clarify my wife has never posted a nude selfie except for her butt [which] is quite modest these days. All other posts were implied nudity [which] can be seen in any ad for lotion or soap,” he wrote in an Instagram Story.

Britney Spears has already explained why she shares near-nude photos

Last year, Britney explained why she shares photos of herself without clothes on her Instagram account.

The pop star shared her first topless photo on Instagram after she was granted permission to hire her own legal representation.

This led to her hiring attorney Mathew Rosengart who got a judge to grant her freedom from her conservatorship.

Spears explained at the time that the photos have been an attempt to reclaim her body after years of feeling self-conscious due to the constraints of her conservatorship in which she said she had no control of her social media or when she performed.