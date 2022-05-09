Britney Spears goes nude in pre-pregnancy ‘photo dump’

Britney Spears goes fully nude in a photoset from a vacation in Mexico before her pregnancy. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/F. Sadou/AdMedia

While fans await wedding bells for Britney Spears and her fiance Sam Asghari, Britney treated her 41.1 million Instagram followers to a photo dump from one of her past vacations. The treat? The pop singer is fully nude in every photo.

Britney is pregnant now and expecting her baby to be born sometime this summer, but the photos she shared with fans were from her last time in Mexico, “BEFORE there was a baby inside me.”

The post boasts six different photos of the 40-year-old star with different filters and slightly closer shots. The star keeps her hands strategically placed over her chest and covers herself with a pink heart emoji, but fans practically have a full shot of the star.

In under 10 minutes, the post amassed over 25,000 likes from her followers.

Britney Spears gets nude in Mexico

As the currently-pregnant Britney reminisced on her pre-pregnancy Mexico vacation, she pondered, “why the heck do I look 10 years younger on vacation???”

The star looks fresh in the NSFW photos as she poses before a tall glass wall with several plants outside. Her eyes are heavy with dark makeup, but she seems refreshed from the vacation.

Looking closely, fans can see her tattoo of a cross and her tattoo of the Chinese character meaning “strange” surrounded by a flower outline.

In the bottom right corner of the first three photos, Britney has a rose emoji, but the emoji seems to be cropped out of the last three photos. Each image looks pretty similar, with slightly different variations in filters or lighting.

This is the second time in under a week that Britney posted some fully nude photos on Instagram, cleverly censoring herself with emojis and even her dog.

Britney Spears poses nude with her dog

About four days ago, Britney shared a set of photos where she posed completely nude while holding her dog. She used a diamond emoji to finish censoring her body and added a white heart to the bottom right corner of the photos.

She appears to be having a good time in the photo as she shares an array of smiles and funny faces before sharing a quote in the last photo. The quote is, “If you love someone, set them free. If you hate someone, set them free. Basically set everyone free and get a dog. People are stupid.”

Although it was initially unclear if this message had anything to do with her fiancé Sam Asghari, the two are still reportedly planning the details of their wedding and their prenuptial agreement.

Britney has left her lawyers to work out the details of her financials, opting to focus on the baby and wedding event instead.