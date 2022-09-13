Britney Spears goes nude as she covers up with a heart, poses in bed

Britney Spears posted a nude photo from bed with a heart covering her derriere. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/S_bukley

Britney Spears is no stranger to showing off her body on social media, frequently posting pictures of herself naked with nothing but emojis covering her modesty.

The pop star, who was released from a conservatorship in November 2021 after 13 years, has been expressing herself in a variety of posts full of rambling captions and risque dances.

Britney posted a nude photo of herself to Instagram as she sat on her knees in bed and showed herself from behind. A little red heart covered her butt as she grabbed both cheeks and neglected to look at the camera.

The Oops!..I Did It Again singer showed off her incredibly toned back, proving she has been spending a lot of time in the gym with her new husband, Sam Asghari.

A tattoo was visible on her lower back, and her blonde hair was thrown up into a messy bun. It looked as if she was wearing a necklace, with a black ribbon noticeable around her neck.

She posted no caption, though she did receive over 1 million likes from her supporters.

Britney Spears’ family drama has been playing out publicly in the media

Critics have said the posts show she isn’t quite mentally stable yet, and perhaps the conservatorship is still necessary, while her supporters claim she is simply letting loose after so many years of not being able to speak her mind

While Britney’s well-publicized breakdown in 2008 was off the charts intrusive, it appears the Spears family drama is on another level of public. And, despite Britney wanting some privacy, she herself has posted frequently on Instagram about her family.

Most notably, the breakdown in the relationship with her two sons Jayden James, 15, and Sean-Preston, 16, has made headlines recently. In an interview aired on ITV and published in the Daily Mail, Jayden defended his grandparents, Jamie and Lynn Spears.

He said, “They are not bad people. They know what we are going through now. They want our future to be what we want it to be. They just want to watch over us.”

Britney’s ex-husband and father to her sons, Kevin Federline, claimed the boys are having a tough time with what their mother is putting online.

He said, “I try to explain to them, ‘Look, maybe that’s just another way she tries to express herself.’ But that doesn’t take away from the fact of what it does to them. It’s tough. I can’t imagine how it feels to be a teenager having to go to high school.”

Britney defended herself after ex-husband Kevin was interviewed

Britney was not pleased with the interview and defended herself in an Instagram note, as the drama once again played out in a public arena.

The pop star accused her ex-husband of not having a job in 15 years and smoking weed in the house, saying it was probably easier to not have someone checking their homework. At one point, she told her son to “pause for a second” and remember where he came from.

Despite all that, she expressed how much she loves her sons and would love to sit down with them face to face.

According to Kevin, “The boys have decided they are not seeing her right now. It’s been a few months since they’ve seen her. They made the decision not to go to her wedding.”