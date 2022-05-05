Britney Spears goes completely naked with her dog

Britney Spears gets naked. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Britney Spears is back on social media, and she is sharing nude pictures with her millions of followers. The pregnant pop star shared naked photos, appearing with nothing but her dog, Sawyer.

Britney announced a hiatus from social media, but her break didn’t last long.

Britney has shared many nude and semi-dressed pictures over the last few months. Some say this is Britney’s way of expressing herself after almost 13 years under a restrictive conservatorship.

Britney Spears poses naked holding her dog

Britney Spears shared a series of photos showing off her nude body. The only thing covering Britney’s body was her dog and some emojis. Britney looked at the camera as she pivoted her body to the side and grabbed her pooch. She arched her back and pointed her toes as she posed for the sultry shots.

Britney placed a diamond emoji over her rear to cover up her backside. She made silly faces in the series of photos. Her hair was in her signature messy bun with pieces of her bangs hanging down to frame her face.

She wrote in the caption, “Sawyer.”

The last photo didn’t feature Britney’s naked body, but it did reveal a lot. The image said, “If you love someone set them free. If you hate someone set them free. Basically set everyone free and get a dog. People are stupid.” It seemed Britney was trying to send a message.

Pic credit: @britneyspears/Instagram

Some fans were concerned about Britney’s display of nudity.

One commenter asked, “Are we sure Britney is ok?”

Pic credit: @britneyspears/Instagram

Still, others seemed unconcerned and sent love and praise.

A fan wrote, “QUEEN OF POP I LOVE YOU.” Another seemingly satisfied commenter wrote, “Omg you look gorgeous while naked much love #britneyspears from Toronto.”

Britney Spears lands multi-million dollar book deal

Britney Spears reportedly landed a $15 million book deal to tell her story. The pop star has expressed herself on Instagram and alluded to the abuses she suffered during her conservatorship.

Britney inked a seven-figure deal with a publishing company to tell her harrowing, never-before-told story.

A source close to the situation said the deal was historic, “the deal is one of the biggest of all time, behind the Obamas.”

Publishing house Simon & Schuster allegedly won the rights to Britney’s story.

Britney has captured the hearts of fans for decades. The fans who rallied for Britney’s freedom with the Free Britney movement will certainly be curious to hear her side of events.