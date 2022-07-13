Britney Spears goes buns and bust out for nudie swim

Britney Spears continued her social media hot-streak as she shared shots of herself doing a little nude swimming. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/FSadou/Admedia



Britney Spears continued her social media hot-streak as she shared some more risque snaps with her millions of Instagram followers.

As a celebrity who appears to enjoy posting some highly-revealing shots of herself either going topless or totally nude, Britney displays no signs of being embarrassed to put her toned physique in the spotlight — and her latest internet share was no exception.

Britney Spears went nude for an underwater swim

Going for a two-pic series that ensured fans got a full view of pretty much her entire naked body, Britney stunned as she performed some underwater maneuvers that included belly-up back arching and buns-out booty popping.

With a shroud of bubbles surrounding her face in the first photo, the pop sensation, who hit it big time with her 90’s smash Baby One More Time, looked as svelte and toned as ever as she curved her back and crossed out her private areas with some well-placed hash marks.

The second snap let Britney’s backside be presented to her fans, with the newly-wed aiming her arms straight out in front of her head for a streamlined effect while her rear was on exhibit. Another simple marking covered up only the smallest bit, while a peek of her ample chest hung out on her bare torso.

Britney captioned the two snaps with “Keep swimming … keep swimming 🌊🤔💄🙊😳 !!!!”

Britney recently enjoyed her honeymoon trip

While Britney did not make the location of her last post clear, the singer was recently enjoying a honeymoon vacation alongside her husband Sam Asghari while keeping up with her usual bawdy social media shares.

First sharing a silly video clip of herself prancing around in a bikini while taking a boat ride, Britney whipped her hair around and sashayed her hips while asking fans if she seemed “obnoxious” enough.

The singer later posted another clip from her tropical get-away, showing herself removing her bikini top to splash in the turquoise water.

Despite the frequency of her body-baring shots, Britney is not immune to the scrutiny of her followers, with many of them having recently been divided over another nude post the singer shared in May.

Uploading six topless snaps to Instagram, Britney had fans either rooting for her or criticizing her for being so unabashed with her nudity.

Regardless of whether or not her followers fully support the singer’s decision in showing off her naked skin, it remains clear that Britney’s fans largely continue to have her back.