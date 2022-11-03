Britney Spears felt confident in a black blazer. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Britney Spears is the queen of post and delete.

Oops, she did it again!

The pop star princess shared a photo of herself in a black blazer that left little to the imagination as she was shirtless under it.

There were several clasps to close the front a bit. However, it was very clear with the busty look that Britney chose to wear nothing underneath.

She paired it with a pair of tight black slacks, revealing she modeled this outfit in her living room after she tied the knot with Sam Ashghari.

Her blonde hair was left long, with her bangs loosely framing her face. Britney pushed most of her hair to her left side as she struck a pose.

Britney Spears stuns in her now-deleted blazer post

As quickly as Britney Spears posted the sultry photo, she took it down.

The pop star wrote a lengthy post about her outfit, revealing she felt it was a “hot one.”

She also talked about how it fit her body like “WHITE ON RICE” and even revealed there were wires built in so that a bra need not be worn.

Shoulder pads are definitely a favorite for Britney, who talked about them a lot in her caption.

Britney also gave Hailey Bieber a shoutout, calling her the “coolest.”

Britney Spears talks diet and exercise

Britney Spears doesn’t just wake up with a body as she has right now. It takes work and dedication to stay fit, especially in the public eye.

While sharing one of her famous Instagram dancing videos, Britney talked about why her body looked different than it had several weeks ago. The pop star was clad in her usual crop top and short shorts, revealing she had also shared some older videos.

According to US Weekly, Britney revealed that portion control is the secret to her diet. She even joked about how hard it was when it came to Doritos.

She said, “I chose portion control which is very hard when it comes to Doritos 🙈🤣 !!!!!! On a positive note … my body does feel way better now 💪 !!!!!”

As far as exercise goes, it’s clear that she enjoys dancing. Cosmo reports that Britney also includes crunches, weightlifting, and other workout moves when she visits the gym. There is also time spent on the treadmill and using a yoga ball.