Britney Spears getting new security after ex-husband crashed Sam Asghari wedding

Britney Spears is reportedly getting new security after her ex-husband Jason Alexander trespassed into her home.

Last week, Jason, 40, filmed himself on Instagram Live trying to crash Britney, 40, and her spouse Sam Ashgari’s, 28, wedding.

Although the wedding had not started yet, Jason was able to film outside the house, in-indoor corridors, and in the room where the ceremony was set to take place.

Sources told TMZ that Britney decided to let go of her current security team and get a new one.

Jason and Britney wear married for 55 hours in 2004, after a ceremony in Las Vegas. They then had the marriage annulled.

During the Instagram Live, Jason could be heard telling people: “She’s my first wife, my only wife. I’m her first husband, I’m here to crash the wedding.”

After the arrest, Jason was charged with trespassing, vandalism, and battery. He then received an additional felony charge for stalking.

Sergeant Cyrus Zadeh said in a statement: “He was able to find his way onto the property and was confronted by security.”

It’s also been reported that Britney has been given a three-year restraining order against her ex. Jason is not allowed contact her in any way during the three years.

Britney Spears and Sam Ashgari met in 2016

Britney’s wedding last week marked her third marriage. In 2004, she got married to Kevin Federline, who she shares sons Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15, with. Kevin and Britney then got divorced in 2007.

In 2016, Britney and Sam met on the set of her music video Slumber Party. They then got engaged in September 2021.

Earlier this year the singer also announced that she and Sam were expecting their third child together. However last month, they revealed that they had lost the baby.

Taking to her Instagram account, she shared a post that read: “It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in pregnancy.”

“This is a devastating time for any parent. Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along, however we were overly excited to share the good news.”

She added: “Our love for each other is our strength. We will continue trying to expand our beautiful family. We are grateful for all of your support. We kindly ask for privacy during this difficult moment.”