Britney Spears gets sweaty in sports bra and thigh-skimming shorts for dance sesh

Britney Spears gets sweaty in the studio for a dance session. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Sun/StarMaxWorldwide

Between her conservatorship ending, officially becoming a wife, and releasing a chart-topping single all in one year, it seems that Britney Spears has plenty to dance about these days.

Britney, 40, was not shy to load her Instagram followers’ feeds up with posts on Thursday.

One video, in particular, showed the megastar dancing inside what appeared to be an empty dance studio.

The 2000’s pop icon entered the screen while lip-syncing to Noga Erez’s song, NAILS. It didn’t take long before she added in her signature hair flips and spins along to the beats of the catchy tune.

Britney started the video off with her hair in a high ponytail before taking it down halfway through for a more “dramatic effect.”

It was clear that she definitely worked up a sweat while dancing — even though she was in minimal clothing. For her outfit, Britney rocked a plunging, bright yellow sports bra and tiny low-rise black shorts.

Although Britney may not have taken the stage in quite some time, she clearly knows how to turn any room into a performance space.

Britney Spears breaks a sweat while saying she ‘isn’t scared anymore’

In her caption, Britney informed her fans that the typical 9-5 work life was never for her — just in case any of the multi-platinum selling artist’s fans ever had any doubts.

She wrote, “Just being the home girl people all know me to be 🤷🏼‍♀️ !!! No sitting in chairs for 10 hours a day 7 days a week !!!”

She continued, “Y’all I am not scared anymore and you know what 🙈 ??? I’m not dangerous or crazy at all … classy people !!! Keep smiling y’all … keep smiling 😊 !!!”

The singer also shared a second video from the same dance session, except she added in some more high-energy moves and switched up her song choice.

While showing off her skills to the song Sauce by Naïka, Britney posed a question to her followers: “Have you guys ever done a 360 🌀 in a car 🚗 and landed on the edge of a cliff ⛰ ??? Oh, the days of real play …,” she wrote.

Could Britney Spears be practicing for a possible live performance? With a successful new song release, the idea of dancing on stage again may just be a reality in the foreseeable future.

Britney Spears’ song with Elton John tops Billboard chart

On August 26, Britney Spears dropped her first song in six years, which was also her first release since the termination of her 13-year-long conservatorship.

The song, titled Hold Me Closer, is a collaboration with legend Elton John and a remake of his 1971 hit, Tiny Dancer. The upbeat bop has already made its splash on social media and has become a top TikTok sound since its release a few weeks ago.

As of this writing, the song has officially topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart — coming in at #6 with a “highest ranking debut” award.