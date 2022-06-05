Britney Spears gets legs out for weekend ‘looks’

Britney Spears smiles close up. Pic credit. ©ImageCollect.com /StarMaxWorldwide

Britney Spears is all legs in a massive new fashion gallery, one posted on Saturday and for her 41 million+ Instagram followers.

The pop princess, 40, was showing off an array of stylish and comfy looks while posing from her L.A. mansion’s living room – per her own words, she was serving “looks.”

Britney Spears got legs and looks for weekend showoff

All smiles as she moves on from her tragic May miscarriage, the Toxic singer thrilled fans as she opened in a tight and low-slung black miniskirt, one she paired with a cute printed top in floral pink. Pairing her thigh-skimming number with knee-high socks and boots, the Grammy winner drove fans to swipe, where she modeled a pajama playsuit already shared to her feed.

Britney reappeared in a series of largely throwback looks also including denim cutoff shorts and a green Ivy Park sweater – the singer made headlines earlier this year for shouting out Ivy Park founder Beyonce as she showed off her love of the Halo singer’s hoodies.

Towards the end of the gallery, Britney went for a dolled-up finish in a figure-hugging pink dress, also showcasing a smart white coat.

“Some looks,” a caption read.

Britney has gained over 182,000 likes for her post. The pop icon has been busy on Instagram these past few weeks, largely sharing throwbacks and including bikini action from a Mexico vacation she took shortly before announcing her pregnancy on April 11. The star was expecting her first child with Sam Asghari, to whom she became engaged last year.

Britney Spears takes it back to Project Rose

Four days ago, Spears updated with the peasant blouse look she donned for countless photos back in 2020. Marking two years since photography project Project Rose, she noted the recent Texas school shooting while writing:

“When there’s so much confusion and grief going on in the world where things really don’t make sense … it’s kind of hard to move forward !!! Our world 🌎 and our schools 🏫 and communities definitely need guidance and support !!! I’m taking this time this week to reflect instead of moving forward so fast … which is hard cause that’s how we find passion!!!”



“Anyways here’s me reflecting on Project Rose 2 years ago but without the rose 🌹 actually in my hair 🙈🤷🏼‍♀️🙄 !!!” she added. Project Rose was followed by a “RED” phase, where Spears largely appeared in sheer stockings for edgier photos.